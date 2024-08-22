“That is unforgivable” - Top AEW star holds The Elite responsible for recent suspension 

A top AEW star recently addressed his suspension from the company and has blamed The Elite for the same. He claimed that due to this decision, so many things had gone wrong with the promotion. This star in question is Hangman Adam Page.

Back in March, Hangman was suspended following his match at Revolution as he put his hands on several referees. It was The Young Bucks themselves who gave the sentence. A month later, his bitter rival Swerve Strickland ended up winning the AEW World Championship, much to Page's dismay.

During an interview with Paste magazine, Hangman Adam Page was asked about his relationship with The Elite, as he has always been linked to them throughout his career. He mentioned that he still blamed them for his suspension, as they did not stick up for him. He claimed that because of this, Swerve became the world champion and that alone was unforgivable.

Had it not been for them, I would have never been suspended. They could have fought that. I stuck up for them. So many times they stuck up for me too, but this last time, they could have stuck up for me and I would have not been suspended. [Swerve] would have never won the world championship and right now, to me, that is unforgivable. I don’t know that it can be forgiven. But I’m not really worried about [The Elite] right now. [H/T - PASTE]

The AEW star talked about his hatred for Swerve Strickland

In the same interview, Page talked about his hatred for Swerve Strickland and whether there was any way for him to forgive Swerve for the atrocities Hangman blames him for.

He claimed that no matter what he does, he'll still have that hatred for him. He talked about how Strickland should have never become the AEW World Champion, and how it should have been him. Hangman then mentioned how he would do everything in his power to not only get the title away from him but erase his name from the history books.

“To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. On his knees, begging for my mercy. I would never give it, but he should beg for it. He should never have won [AEW World Championship]. He shouldn’t have it today. He shouldn’t have it tomorrow. It should be mine. If it were mine, I would do everything that I could to erase his name from history of all wrestling from this planet. What would 'settle it' would be that, for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else.” [H/T - PASTE]

This feud is one of the hottest things in wrestling right now, but unfortunately, they aren't scheduled for a match anytime soon, with Swerve competing against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In for the title, and Hangman joining the Casino Gauntlet match at the pay-per-view.

