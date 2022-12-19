"That video was not supposed to be for public consumption" – Jim Cornette explains why WWE didn't fire 2-time Divas Champion over leaked content

WWE recently found itself under fire after the release of Mandy Rose, despite keeping stars like Saraya (fka Paige) around after doing far worse. Jim Cornette recently addressed the comparison and speculated on why the promotion kept Paige and not Rose.

While many fans have conflicting opinions on the matter, WWE has often allowed other stars to continue their tenures in the promotion with or without a suspension period. Many fans are also now clamoring for Rose to join AEW, which seems to have a less heavy-handed approach to what their talent does outside of wrestling, such as Twitch streaming.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran speculated that the only reason Saraya wasn't released by WWE was because they were busy making a movie about her life.

"Well, that video was not supposed to be for public consumption and it was stolen or hacked. And also, they were probably developing a movie about Paige’s life [at the time]. But the belts, you can’t be doing that with the belts." (55:00 onward).

Dave Meltzer additionally speculated that Rose could likely find her way into AEW, using the example of Paige Van Zant's OnlyFans account, despite the star not having been featured in the promotion for months.

Saraya claims she knows exactly who leaked her private content and put her WWE career at stake

Saraya is considered by many fans to be one of the biggest and most notable female talents to compete in WWE over the past two decades. Unfortunately, for the star, her legacy was nearly tarnished by the leaking of her private videos.

During her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya claimed that her boyfriend at the time leaked her private content.

"People just think I put 'em on the internet and I am like I'd never, that wasn't even on my phone! It was on my boyfriend's at the time's phone. So, I believe it was him, he can deny it all he wants. But I believe it was him, 'cause no one else had that stuff." [From 38:29 to 38:49]

Saraya would continue to compete in WWE until her 2018 injury, when she'd effectively have her career prematurely ended. Luckily for the Anti-Diva, she is now been medically cleared and her career can continue on her terms.

