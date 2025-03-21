  • home icon
  • "The absolute worst thing I have ever seen in a wrestling ring," WWE veteran buries viral Jon Moxley AEW spot

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:01 GMT
WWE veteran on Jon Moxley's spot (Image Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

A WWE veteran has claimed that the recent viral spot from Jon Moxley's match in AEW was the worst thing he has ever seen in wrestling. It was a spot during the street fight on Dynamite this past week.

On Wednesday, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge) in a street fight. The match was violent and brutal from start to finish and also featured The Death Riders' return. In the end, Moxley retained his title against The Rated 'R' Superstar via submission. A viral spot from the match that everyone has been talking about. In it, Moxley was suplexed onto a board with spikes, and the nails got impaled into his skin. Wheeler Yuta and the referee had to pull the nails out of his back. Former WWE veteran writer Vince Russo expressed his frustration with the brutal spot.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo declared the viral Moxley spot as the worst thing he has ever seen:

"I'm going to be honest, the absolute worst thing I have ever seen in a wrestling ring. Now, Coach, you're talking to a man who saw many Abdullah 'The Butcher' matches okay? We all know you know from our era what they look like. This was the absolute worst thing I've ever seen. I've probably been watching wrestling since I'm [sic] about 12 years old, the absolute worst thing I've ever seen in my life." [4:05-4:35]
Jon Moxley set for AEW World Championship match at Dynasty

After retaining his AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge) on Dynamite, Jon Moxley is slated for his next title defense at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. Swerve Strickland earned the World title opportunity through his win over Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

Moreover, fans have been expecting Swerve Strickland to finally be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley at Dynasty ever since the match was announced. It remains to be seen what transpires at the pay-per-view.

If you use quotes from the first half, remember to credit 'Coach and Bro' and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

