"I don't want to put words in his mouth" - Chris Jericho on Mike Tyson wrestling in AEW

Mike Tyson has proved to be a formidable rating draw for AEW, and the promotion hopes to bring him back, this time as an in-ring competitor.

The boxing legend was initially supposed to square off with Chris Jericho at All Out 2020, but those plans went in vain due to scheduling issues. Many fans have been waiting to see Tyson get into the squared circle for a big-time match in AEW since.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Chris Jericho was asked what AEW has in the pipeline for Mike Tyson's in-ring debut in the promotion.

Le Champion said while he would have loved to wrestle him, the dynamic has changed due to Tyson joining the Inner Circle as an auxiliary member. However, Jericho stated that he would love to join hands with Tyson for a tag team match, as the boxing legend trusts him.

"I’d love to have a match with Mike, but the dynamic has switched," said Jericho. "You don’t want Mike coming in as a bad guy. That’s hard to do, he’s Mike Tyson and Jericho is a good guy, so we can’t really work each other. So maybe we can do a tag team against somebody else. I’m not sure. I think Mike has a lot of trust in me as well. I don’t want to put words in his mouth."

Jericho further revealed that while Tyson wrestling in AEW will eventually happen, the company doesn't want to bring him in for a match just because he's available. Instead, the former AEW Champion stressed that the focus must be on a storyline that fits the clash well.

"The answer is always yes, and the answer is you can always make it work as long as you tell the right story, said Jericho. "We’d like to ensure that the storyline fits the match, not just, 'Oh, Tyson’s available, let’s shoehorn a match in there.'”

Mike Tyson in AEW so far

Mike Tyson first appeared in AEW in May 2020, where he had a fiery exchange with Chris Jericho. However, as mentioned above, the segment didn't translate into a match as planned.

Tyson next appeared on AEW Dynamite last month to help The Inner Circle knock off The Pinnacle. The following week he served as the special guest enforcer in a match between Jericho and Dax Harwood.

Jericho officially inducted Tyson into The Inner Circle after the latter assisted the stable in countering The Pinnacle's interferences.

