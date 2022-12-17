The Bloodline member seemingly references controversial CM Punk incident on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn seemingly took a dig at CM Punk's controversial incident with Chris Jericho.

Post AEW's All Out pay-per-view, Jericho seemingly told the former AEW World Champion that he was a "cancer" to the locker room. During The Bloodline's promo, Zayn referred to Owens as the same.

Zayn and The Bloodline have been feuding with the former Universal Champion for weeks. The Honorary Uce will team up with Roman Reigns to face Owens and John Cena on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

Serenity @Serenity2123 He's a cancer he betrays everyone in his life ~ Sami Zayn He's a cancer he betrays everyone in his life ~ Sami Zayn

This week's edition of SmackDown took place in CM Punk's hometown Chicago. The show ended with The Bloodline being confronted by Cena, who appeared via a video message.

A few weeks back, AEW also hosted an episode of Dynamite in Chicago featuring The Elite. During Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' match against Death Triangle, the AEW EVPs took digs at Punk after he fired shots at the trio at the All Out media scrum.

𝕿𝖔𝖃𝖎𝖈 𝕿𝖔𝕶𝖆𝖍 ➒➒➒ @TokahUzumaki Ngl I need this CM Punk back Ngl I need this CM Punk back https://t.co/gdP33ETgE7

Omega mocked the former AEW World Champion by hitting the Go To Sleep move. Punk's botched attempt at the Buckshot Lariat was also replicated on the show. Punk is currently sidelined with injury as his AEW future is still reportedly up in the air.

Do you think we'll see CM Punk return to AEW or WWE down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

