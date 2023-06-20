The Bloodline versus disbanded WWE stable would have been a "prime" feud, says former AEW star

The Bloodline is one of the greatest factions in the history of the WWE. The group accomplished greatness together as Roman Reigns became the longest-reigning World Champion of the modern era. Jimmy and Jey Uso also became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history.

The faction had gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years, which finally concluded when Jey Uso finally superkicked Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown.

The group has had many great feuds. However, one top rivalry that the fans and even some wrestlers, including former AEW star Big Swole wanted to see was The Bloodline going up against the reunited Hurt Business, which consisted of 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Swole took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure after seeing Benjamin and Alexander getting squashed in their match last night on RAW against Indus-Sher.

"Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord," tweeted Swole.

The former AEW star also replied to a fan who agreed with her words and said how the faction war between the Samoan group and the Hurt Business would've been prime:

"Like frfr, that would’ve been Prime," replied Swole.

Earlier this year, WWE began teasing the return of The Hurt Business during backstage segments. However, those plans seem to have been scrapped, as there has been no follow-up.

Sami Zayn reacts to The Usos' comments following The Bloodline exit

The Usos left The Bloodline when Jey Uso chose his brother Jimmy Uso and super-kicked Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown, resulting in another betrayal for the Tribal Chief.

The former Undisputed Tag Team Champions later took to Twitter and commented on their actions.

"It's not 'Betrayal' … If you deserved it… #WeTheRealOnes."

Sami Zayn, who is a former member of the faction as the "Honorary Uce," was seemingly left speechless as he reacted to the Usos' tweet:

WWE has announced The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank as The Usos will take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below.

