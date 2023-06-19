Former Bloodline member reacts to Jey Uso's comments following Roman Reigns betrayal

Sami Zayn literally has no words after Jey Uso's comments on finally getting out of Roman Reigns' grasps and The Bloodline.

On last Friday's episode of SmackDown, Jey finally declared that he's out of The Bloodline just like his twin brother Jimmy. They attacked Reigns with a tandem Superkick in one of the best endings to a show ever.

The Usos commented on their actions for the first time on Sunday via Twitter:

"It's not 'Betrayal' … If you deserved it… #WeTheRealOnes."

Zayn, who was the first member of The Bloodline to betray The Tribal Chief back at the Royal Rumble, was left speechless by The Usos' remarks and actions.

There was a nice moment between Jey and Sami before the former made his decision on SmackDown. They had a backstage interaction on Friday but no words were said. It was as if Sami knew that Jey was going to do the right thing, which is to get out of The Bloodline.

The Usos to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank

WWE announced on Saturday that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos in a tag team match at Money in the Bank in London on July 1st. The match is being billed as The Bloodline Civil War and it will be one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory.

Reigns is surely looking for revenge after The Usos' decision to leave The Bloodline. Solo has been loyal to The Tribal Chief but Jimmy and Jey are still his brothers. It would be interesting to see how the match could play out given the magnitude of the event.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is in a vulnerable state for the first time in a long time. With the tag team match likely in the main event, the Money in the Bank winner could lurk in the shadows and put more pressure on Reigns.

Who do you think will win at Money in the Bank? Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa or The Usos? Give your answer in the comments section below.

