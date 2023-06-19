Major question about Roman Reigns carrying three belts has finally been answered - Reports

Despite being handed a new undisputed world title belt, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have continued to come out with the Universal and previous WWE Championship. A new report has now confirmed what will happen with the two old belts.

Reigns' dominant image has been aided by the fact that he's been hungry to win all the major championships in WWE. The Tribal Chief won the Universal title in 2020 before becoming the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Takes All" match.

The Head of the Table has held on to the titles ever since and has shattered some impressive records along the way. As seen recently, Triple H unveiled a shiny new belt, saving Roman the trouble of walking around with multiple titles. The Tribal Chief, however, has grown a liking for the Universal and WWE championships as Paul Heyman is yet to dispose of them.

For those wondering, WWE also eventually plans on retiring the belts, with Roman Reigns set to come out with only one title in the future. Here's what CageSideSeats revealed about the relevant question regarding Reigns' titles via @BoozerRasslin:

"Although Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have still been carrying around the two belts he used to wear before being given the new Undisputed WWE Universal title, BWE says the two belts will eventually stop appearing," wrote CSS.

Roman Reigns "is on the hot seat" following The Bloodline's end on SmackDown

2023 has been a stressful year for the Tribal Chief from a kayfabe standpoint, as his powerful faction is slowly but surely falling apart.

WWE presented another thrilling chapter in The Bloodline saga this past week as Roman Reigns confronted Jey Uso about his allegiance. Jey stood by Jimmy Uso as the brothers laid out Reigns with a series of superkicks to end an epic SmackDown episode.

While fans are happy about The Usos turning on Roman, Dutch Mantell noted that the real fun begins now as Reigns now has a big decision to make.

The Bloodline Civil War has been booked for Money in the Bank, but WWE should ideally have a few explosive angles left before the highly-anticipated match between Roman & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

