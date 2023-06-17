"Roman Reigns is on the hot seat" – Big question after The Bloodline's end on SmackDown has intrigued WWE Legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' faction finally underwent a full-blown implosion as Jey Uso left The Bloodline. Dutch Mantell shared his reaction on the SmackDown segment and revealed he was most excited about what could happen next with the Tribal Chief.

WWE closed out the Blue brand's latest episode with arguably one of the best TV angles in recent years. Jey and Jimmy Uso had a verbal showdown with Roman Reigns, culminating in Jey choosing his brother over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Main Event Jey" initially teased siding with Roman Reigns before betraying the Bloodline leader, effectively ending a glorious chapter in the stable's history.

Dutch Mantell liked how WWE made Jey Uso play both sides, as it made for some thrilling television and "popped" him and several fans watching around the world.

The former WWE manager felt that the focus is now on WWE addressing the question regarding Roman Reigns' response to no longer having The Usos in The Bloodline. Dutch also stated how WWE avoided making a big mistake:

"They did it that quick and that fast. I mean, they could have gone either way with it, which is the best way to go because now, Roman Reigns is on the hot seat. What is he going to do? The crowd popped on it. Hell, I popped on it, because I thought, well, if they are going to go the other way, it's going to be flat. Flatter than hell! It would diminish my interest in the story."

It's a brand new slope – Dutch Mantell credits WWE for developing The Bloodline saga

Unlike many WWE storylines that get stale and predictable, the promotion has retained fans' interest in The Bloodline for an amazingly long time.

When the narrative starts to dip, WWE has made it a habit of pulling off a few swerves, ensuring that one of their greatest angles ever gets fully milked.

Roman Reigns losing the support of two of The Bloodline's most important members has given the storyline an entirely fresh dimension, according to Dutch Mantell. The respected wrestling veteran added:

"But now, since they went this way, it's a brand new slope, a brand new slant, a brand new angle! Now I'm wondering where it is going to go because I have no idea, and that is the beauty of wrestling."

