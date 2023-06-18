Huge betrayal, Roman Reigns pinned - 4 possible finishes for The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank 2023 event from London will feature The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what is being referred to as "The Bloodline Civil War."

As a result of what took place on the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, in which Roman Reigns' alliance with The Usos was severed for good, Reigns now only has Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to rely to.

Fans will reminisce over Bloodline's story for a very long time. When considering the chain of events, though, one must wonder: where will the stable go from here? What can we expect from London's Money in the Bank PLE?

Let's take a look at four potential outcomes for Roman and Solo vs. The Usos match at Money in the Bank PLE on July 2.

#4 Paul Heyman takes a stand for The Usos and is unmasked as the villainous mastermind behind it all at Money in the Bank

Being a superb opportunist, Paul Heyman might turn his back on Roman Reigns. As he did with Lesnar. He might turn on Reigns at any point and start a relationship with someone he believes to be the next superstar on the rise.

Therefore, repeating events from the past is only a matter of time. Heyman acknowledges that despite Reigns' dominance, The Usos' support is vital for his run. They are the reason why The Tribal Chief has crossed 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Jimmy and Jey are gone, and fans have already noticed clues that Sikoa might follow them later. The survivalist mentality of Heyman can see this better than anybody else and may have already planned his escape.

The creative team may add one more stunning turn to this Bloodline plot. At this point, things are just going to keep getting better and better.

#3 Solo Sikoa abandons Roman Reigns

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns accidently bumping into Solo Sikoa was a crazy moment.



The tension could be cut with a knife. Roman Reigns accidently bumping into Solo Sikoa was a crazy moment.The tension could be cut with a knife. https://t.co/VIEN8uWunv

Sikoa Sikoa is unquestionably being prepared for successful singles run, and Money in the Bank may be where WWE decides to make it happen. To advance the plot, Heyman switches his allegiance to Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is ready for a main event, and if Reigns decides to take a break after his historic reign as champion, Sikoa may temporarily take over the role.

A move of this kind would keep The Bloodline story going while also bolstering the main-event scene by designating Sikoa as one of the upcoming major stars.

#2 Rikishi brings another member of his family to assist The Usos

Another member of the Uso family is now working his way up in the world of professional wrestling, and it would not be surprising to see him make an appearance at Money in the Bank 2023.

Rikishi recently brought his fourth son into the realm of professional wrestling. Although Jeremiah Fatu hasn't gained much ring experience yet, The Bloodline tale could still benefit from having him as a non-wrestling personality.

The Attitude Era star has expressed scepticism regarding this Bloodline scenario and has dropped hints about a possible comeback to the show.

#1 Ava Raine assists Reigns and Sikoa in defeating The Usos

Daily Mail Online @MailOnline The Rock's daughter Ava Raine becomes the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history trib.al/XxyV7qT The Rock's daughter Ava Raine becomes the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history trib.al/XxyV7qT

When some members of a family are successful, it motivates the rest of the family to achieve the same level of success.

Ava has made her television debut in NXT, but there is a lot of anticipation about her as she is The Rock's daughter, and the company presumably envisions huge things in her future.

The Bloodline story could take a major turn if Ava aids Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. This could also pave the way for The Rock's return and serve as a model for a future feud with Reigns.

Let's see what happens if the young talent decides to join the group and how she fares on the main roster with the help of Reigns.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes