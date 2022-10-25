WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently reasoned why The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega were running the risk of jeopardizing AEW's future.

It has been a whirlwind past few weeks for AEW with regard to the stars involved in the post-All Out backstage brawl last month. For starters, Ace Steel, who allegedly bit Kenny Omega, was reportedly released by the company. It has now been reported that a potential contract buyout between the promotion and CM Punk is also being discussed.

Discussing Punk's potential buyout situation on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager attributed it to The Elite (Bucks and Omega). He stated that since they are Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, "serious talent" can't afford to put their careers in the hands of Matt and Nick Jackson.

Cornette then explained that Tony Khan not being in charge firmly allows the trio to take control and decide a wrestler's fate.

"If you're a serious talent that will outdraw and outperform the EVPs and their friends or if you're not in their clique and you're not in their social circle and they don't like you, well then you're f**ked, because the boss is not in charge. So it don't matter whether the boss signs you to a contract or not, then you're putting your career in the hands of Matt and Nick Jackson," he said. [11:33 - 12:01]

Jim Cornette had some harsh words for AEW's The Elite

Continuing his thoughts on the same episode, Jim Cornette doubled down on his statements that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are ruining AEW. He called Tony Khan a "feckless, ineffectual leader" and stated that The Elite are "indie-minded, passive-aggressive tw**s."

"A feckless ineffectual leader [Khan] that lets his talent run rampant over him and a bunch of jealous indie-minded, as you said passive aggressive little f**king twats [The Elite] that basically run anybody off that either is not in their friends circle or that can get over them, which is almost everybody in a serious wrestling business." [12:29 - 12:50]

The Bucks and Omega, along with CM Punk, are allegedly suspended, with no confirmed timetable for their returns being out. It remains to be seen when the four men will return to the company's programming.

Do you think The Elite is jeopardizing All Elite Wrestling's future? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes