"You ain't ready"- ROH tag champs The Briscoe Brothers cut a promo on FTR

Current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers have cut a scathing promo on a tweet by FTR's Dax Hardwood questioning the champs' wrestling skills.

The original tweet by Hardwood invited The Briscoes to come to one of his wrestling seminars to learn how to wrestle. The two-minute response began with Mark Briscoe reading out Dax's tweet, followed by the brothers asking whether he gives promo seminars too.

The record 12-time ROH Tag Team Champions went on to state that they have been a team for 22 years while the former Revival have only been together for eight. They accused Hardwood of not being able to "make it" before signing to WWE as KC McKnight, which was Dax's name before appearing on NXT.

"Hey, KC McKnight couldn't cut it. You had to go to the WWE Performance Center, where they completely manufactured your a**! (...) That's why y'all ain't ready for this, man, I'm telling you. I'm telling you, Dax. I'm telling you, man. KC McKnight a**," said Jay Briscoe.

Jay Briscoe ended the promo by claiming that FTR couldn't handle them, clearly teasing a match between the two acclaimed tag teams in the future. It's a match that seems more likely now that AEW President Tony Khan recently bought Ring of Honor.

The Briscoe Brothers previously asked for a match against FTR

The Briscoe Brothers recently commended Tony Khan on buying Ring of Honor. In the same tweet, they questioned they will be fighting FTR. This came after Dax Harwood announced FTR's retirement on Twitter, only to cancel it later that day, saying "retirement is boring".

DEM BOYS @jaybriscoe84



Now when do we get to wrestle FTR? Good shit @TonyKhan Now when do we get to wrestle FTR? Good shit @TonyKhan Now when do we get to wrestle FTR?

A tense social media rivalry has developed between the two teams as they have challenged each other via Twitter many times in the past. Just last month, FTR invited the Briscoes to come to AEW.

The two teams have taken very different roads to the top of the industry. FTR made their name as The Revival in WWE NXT, where they won the first of their many tag team championships.

Meanwhile, The Briscoes never signed with WWE, instead traveling the world and winning titles wherever they went, be it ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), or the indies.

Still, the rivalry between the two teams is heating up, and their paths are bound to cross sooner or later.

Do you think that The Briscoe Brothers and FTR will face each other some day? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win in a match between the two teams? The Briscoe Brothers FTR 1 votes so far