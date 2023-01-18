"The buck stops with one person" - AEW star strongly believes Vince McMahon should take sole control of WWE

Vince McMahon seems to be slowly building up to completely take control of WWE in one of the most surprising moves of 2023. While many disagree, Jeff Jarrett believes that the promotion will thrive under McMahon.

While many fans online criticized Vince McMahon for all his personal controversies, the 77-year-old's effect on the industry is redoubtable. AEW's Director of Business Development still believes in McMahon despite once being publicly fired him back in 2001.

During the latest My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett endorsed the idea of Vince McMahon taking the promotion into the private sector.

"The professional wrestling industry is run much better in a private setting because there's a vision, there's a final decision maker, the buck stops with one person, it's just how I think the success of our industry can thrive," said Jarrett.

Jarrett continued, noting that the change would work out best for the wrestling industry:

"I think the wrestling industry can be much more successful if WWE is private for all the obvious reasons and some not so obvious. In your public world, in a lot of ways, your boss is Wall Street and how much context does Wall Street really have in our industry? [H/T: WrestlingINC]

WWE legend Kevin Nash also recently gave his take on Vince McMahon taking over the promotion and explained why he thinks it is good for business.

Tony Khan recently announced that he's interested in buying WWE from Vince McMahon

Back in March 2022, Tony Khan surprisingly announced that he was the new owner of Ring of Honor - the notable promotion which went out of business at that stage. While fans initially seemed excited to see what Khan would do with ROH next, many have since soured on the acquisition.

During his recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Khan confirmed that he has the capability to purchase WWE.

"I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases," Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will end up succeeding with his plans for the future of WWE, and if the online discourse is anything to go by, fans might not be too happy with the next owner of the promotion.

