Why does Kevin Nash feel Vince McMahon's return is good for WWE?

Vince McMahon's recent WWE return saw major changes in the company and mixed opinions from fans and veterans alike, and it looks like Kevin Nash is not shy from sharing his.

The 77-year-old announced his shocking retirement in July 2022 after news of his alleged sexual misconduct spread. His daughter Stephanie McMahon then became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO, sharing the latter position with Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque also saw a new role as the Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer.

Vince McMahon's WWE return earlier this month caused major discussions, especially with the news that the company was now also up for sale. Reported reactions said that most of the staff were worried, but it looks like that is not the case for Kevin Nash.

In an episode of the Kliq This podcast, Big Sexy shared that McMahon's return to the company was okay for him since the stocks of WWE went up after the announcement.

"The thing was, it wasn't only to facilitate a sale, but it was to make sure that the stockholders got optimum bang for their buck (...) The stock went up about twenty percent [upon the announcement of McMahon's return]." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Since McMahon's return, Stephanie has stepped down from her role and Nick Khan is now the sole CEO of the company. As per Triple H, he remains in his current position.

Aside from Kevin Nash, another Hall of Famer is delighted about Vince McMahon's WWE return

While some fans were worried about the return, especially with the company being up for sale, it looks like some of Vince's longtime employees have a different opinion.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair expressed his delight over the return and even hinted that he wanted to see the former CEO appear on WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary episode.

"I'm personally glad he's back. I don't begin to know, There's only a few people that do know and I'm not one of them. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business and he just said to himself, 'I own all this stuff. It's mine. I built it. I want back in', and I don't blame him. Thirty years of being on TV on RAW."

Vince McMahon's WWE return has surely made many headlines and changes over the past few weeks. From the looks of it, other angles about the news will progress and it remains to be seen what is in store for the future of the Stamford-based promotion.

