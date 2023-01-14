Latest reports recently revealed that within WWE, morale has been "night and day" since the return of the company's former CEO, Vince McMahon.

Since retiring in July last year from his position as CEO and Chairman of the company, McMahon's return was not expected. However, the former CEO returned at the beginning of the new year. He was elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board and is reportedly said to be an instrumental part in the selling of WWE.

According to Fightful Select, WWE Superstars' feelings towards Vince McMahon is said to be a complete 180°, as compared to former Co-CEO Stephaine McMahon and Nick Khan's regime.

The report details that talent and staff alike have enjoyed having Triple H as the backstage leader. However, Vince McMahon is already reaching out to various departments within the company to let them know what they are doing incorrectly.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-bray-… Bray Wyatt 'likes' depressing tweet fearing his release after Vince McMahon's WWE return Bray Wyatt 'likes' depressing tweet fearing his release after Vince McMahon's WWE returnsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-bray-…

Vince McMahon officially returned to the company on January 10, when WWE's board of directors unanimously voted him on as Executive Chairman. In a press release from the company itself, Vince McMahon expressed that his return was to explore "strategic alternatives" to "maximize" the value of the company.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Utah Jazz play the Philadelphia 76ers this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE talent are said to be "worried" since Vince McMahon's return and the prospect of a possible sale

Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio, discussing how some talent have expressed concerns about the ongoing changes.

Specifically, some have noted heightened anxiety with the prospect of the company being sold. With talent stating that a sale may lead to potential layoffs.

"The morale was much better [without Vince McMahon]. Now, everyone’s worried again, because it’s like ‘if Vince is in charge and they’re trying to sell, does that mean they’re going to start doing cuts again?’”

Earlier this week, rumors swirled of a possible sale of the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Following this, several unnamed superstars reportedly made it clear that they would leave WWE if the rumored sale had gone through.

However, the rumors were later debunked as no deal between the PIF and World Wrestling Entertainment took place.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for the company in the coming months.

How have you enjoyed Triple H's role as Chief Content Officer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes