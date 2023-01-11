"Now, everyone’s worried again" - Report on Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's return to WWE

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of directors has sent shockwaves throughout the industry; with rumors and reports of an impending sale of the company looming. Now, we are getting a better glimpse of how the news is being received backstage.

WWE held an internal meeting on the former CEO's return earlier this week. Reports noted that the company stressed to employees that things would be "business as usual," regardless of McMahon's presence.

Dave Meltzer recently spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and discussed how some talent are concerned about the changes that may come with a sale of the company, including potential layoffs. More so, the insider reaffirmed the well-held belief that morale went up considerably higher in the Triple H regime:

"The morale was much better [without Vince McMahon]. Now, everyone’s worried again, because it’s like ‘if Vince is in charge and they’re trying to sell, does that mean they’re going to start doing cuts again?’” (H/T PWMania)

Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer for WWE in August 2022, the former champion has brought back a number of talent originally released during the pandemic budget cuts. These performers include Karrion Kross, faction Hit Row, and Braun Strowman.

UFC's parent company has become a frontrunner to purchase WWE

A number of names have been thrown around as potential suitors for Vince McMahon's wrestling empire. Some of the biggest and most well-recognized brands in the world are being brought up amongst insiders and financial wizards. This includes Disney, Comcast (NBC Universal), FOX, and Amazon just to name a few

One interesting name that has only recently entered the conversation is Endeavor, the parent company of Dana White's world-famous MMA promotion, UFC:

"Most plausible buyers of WWE seem to be Comcast (NBCU's parent) and Endeavor (UFC's parent), maybe Amazon. These companies and any business partners have to weigh whether they want to do business with Vince [McMahon], whose scandals Stephanie [McMahon] has previously said hurt ad sales last summer."

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Most plausible buyers of WWE seem to be Comcast (NBCU's parent) and Endeavor (UFC's parent), maybe Amazon.



These companies and any business partners have to weigh whether they want to do business with Vince, whose scandals Stephanie has previously said hurt ad sales last summer.

Vince McMahon's company has proven to be a highly valued commodity, with the company worth an estimated $6.65 billion. The company's stock continues to rise, closing yesterday at $87.82 a share, the highest close for the company since April 2019.

Who do YOU think will purchase WWE in the scenario of a sale? What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon rejoining the company's board of directors? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

