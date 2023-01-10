BREAKING: UFC's parent company Endeavor a frontrunner for WWE buyout

UFC's parent company Endeavor is a potential buyer for WWE, which has been in sales talks since last year. According to pro-wrestling reporter Brandon Thurston, the Endeavor group is one of the frontrunners in the race to acquire WWE.

Other competitors are media giants Comcast (parent of NBCU) and Amazon. Thurston wrote on Twitter:

"Most plausible buyers of WWE seem to be Comcast (NBCU's parent) and Endeavor (UFC's parent), maybe Amazon. These companies and any business partners have to weigh whether they want to do business with Vince [McMahon], whose scandals Stephanie [McMahon] has previously said hurt ad sales last summer."

Vince McMahon recently rejoined the WWE's board of directors to assure potential buyers of his support in sales talks. The former CEO stepped down last year after an investigation found him guilty of paying nearly $12 million to four women over 16 years to quell claims of alleged sexual misconduct and infidelity.

UFC owner hinted at interest in WWE last year

Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor, appeared on The Town Podcast in October last year and revealed that the company would be interested in purchasing WWE if it ever went on sale.

Shapiro said:

"That would be something that would be interesting and worth exploring. Would we buy it? Who knows? Last I checked, it wasn't for sale. We're interested in anything in the owned sports properties segment."

Comcast likely has an advantage in the race to acquire WWE as NBCUniversal already broadcasts Monday Night RAW, and streams the WWE Network on their Peacock service. However, Endeavor might be really keen on venturing into pro-wrestling given their growth since acquiring the UFC in 2016.

