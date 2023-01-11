"I'm personally glad he's back" - WWE legend urges Vince McMahon to appear on RAW 30th-anniversary show

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently urged Vince McMahon to appear on the upcoming RAW 30th-anniversary show.

Last year, McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO before announcing his retirement from WWE. However, the 77-year-old recently returned to the Stamford-based company as the Board of Directors unanimously elected him as the new Executive Chairman.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that he was glad McMahon has returned to the Stamford-based company. The Nature Boy expressed his desire to see him appear on the RAW 30th-anniversary show.

"I'm personally glad he's back. I don't begin to know, There's only a few people that do know and I'm not one of them. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business and he just said to himself, 'I own all this stuff. It's mine. I built it. I want back in', and I don't blame him. Thirty years of being on TV on RAW."

He added:

"Think about that. Thirty years. I mean, it's unbelievable. I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia, busts the door open, stands there, and struts down that aisle and says, 'I'm back.' The place would go crazy. I guarantee it. That will be a rating," he said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Bray Wyatt 'liked' a depressing tweet fearing his release after Vince McMahon's WWE return. Check out the details here.

Stephanie McMahon has resigned from WWE

Stephanie McMahon has worked in her father's company for over three decades. The 46-year-old started her WWE career as a model when she was only a teenager. She later held several backstage positions, including Director of Creative Writing, Executive Vice President of Creative, and Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an on-screen talent.

Following her father's retirement last year, Stephanie became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Earlier today, however, she announced her resignation upon her father's return.

Kevin Nash, Damian Priest, and other superstars have reacted to Stephanie McMahon's exit. Check out the details here.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes