"You are THE BEST" - Kevin Nash, Damian Priest, and other WWE Superstars react to Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company

Stephanie McMahon has confirmed her resignation from WWE. The news took the WWE Universe on social media by storm.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last year, his daughter, Stephanie, was appointed as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan. Her husband, Triple H, took over the company's creative team and made numerous major changes.

Several superstars, including Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Thea Hail, and others, have reacted to McMahon's departure announcement on Instagram.

Other WWE personalities, including Cathy Kelley and Megan Morant, also sent Stephanie their best wishes and heartfelt messages.

Check out the reactions from fans and personalities in the tweet below:

In Stephanie's statement, she noted that the company is in strong hands after Vince McMahon's return. The veteran is now the Executive Chairman of the company.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Vince Russo suggested the idea of Charlotte Flair feuding with Stephanie McMahon in WWE

Vince Russo recently suggested the idea of Charlotte Flair possibly feuding with Stephanie McMahon in WWE.

Speaking on On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he mentioned how WWE could book a potential feud featuring the current SmackDown Women's Champion and the former WWE Women's Champion.

"She [Charlotte] could go down the road of, 'wait a minute, you guys ridiculed my dad for years, made fun of my dad, and made my dad come begging on your door. How's your dad doing these days?' I mean, it that's simple!"

Russo added that Flair must bring Vince McMahon into the feud to intensify things. He added:

"For her to just say, 'I saw what was happening when I wasn't around, and I gotta tell you. I sat back and had a good laugh. Because for the last ten years, I saw you treat my dad as absolute..call it karma or whatever; how's your dad? It's that simple, bro!"

Now that Stephanie McMahon has stepped away from her behind-the-scenes role in WWE, it remains to be seen if she will continue as an on-screen figure or move away from the industry.

Would you like to see Stephanie McMahon return as an on-screen character? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes