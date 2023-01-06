Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Charlotte Flair calling out Stephanie McMahon and dropping mentions of the latter's father, Vince McMahon.

Arguably the biggest female star on WWE's roster, The Queen made her return on last week's blue brand and instantly solidified her dominance. Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in just 40 seconds to kickstart her record-seventh reign with the gold.

Though there are multiple directions WWE could head in with Flair, Vince Russo believes a feud with Stephanie McMahon is the best option.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated that Charlotte Flair must bring out the topic of WWE mistreating her father, Ric Flair, as part of a potential feud.

"She (Charlotte) could go down the road of, 'wait a minute, you guys ridiculed my dad for years, made fun of my dad, and made my dad come begging on your door. How's your dad doing these days?' I mean, it that's simple!"

Vince Russo added that the SmackDown Women's Champion must also discuss Vince McMahon's fate and deem it "karma" to intensify the rivalry.

"For her to just say, 'I saw what was happening when I wasn't around, and I gotta tell you. I sat back and had a good laugh. Because for the last ten years, I saw you treat my dad as absolute..call it karma or whatever; how's your dad? It's that simple, bro!" (7:31 - 8:11)

Teddy Long was pleased with Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Title

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long praised WWE for crowning Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

He went as far as to say that WWE couldn't have made a better decision than to have Flair defeat Ronda Rousey, as the latter wasn't a "wrestling person" for him.

"Nothing against Ronda Rousey, but Rousey, she's just not a wrestling person to me. Great woman in person, I had a chance to meet her at one of the WrestleManias, but sometimes, there's this thing about this business. You have to have it; some people have it in their genes."

Though it isn't planned for Royal Rumble 2023, it's safe to say Rousey could try to reclaim her gold from Flair in another match between the two.

What do you make of Vince Russo's pitch for a feud between Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

