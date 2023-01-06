Stephanie McMahon must return to feud with 17-time champion, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his desire to see Stephanie McMahon return as an on-screen character in WWE and feud with Charlotte Flair.

The Queen made her comeback to WWE on last week's SmackDown after months-long hiatus. She stunned fans by defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title in mere seconds. Though Flair is yet again at the top, fans are worried about how she will be booked, as she has already feuded with almost every talent on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer discussed how the best way to keep Charlotte Flair relevant is to turn her babyface and have her feud with Stephanie McMahon.

He praised the WWE Chairwoman's ability to get fans to hate her, regardless of who she's pitted against. Though Vince Russo knows that The Authority storyline is overdone in the company, it could work this time, as fans haven't seen Stephanie for a while now.

"You could babyface her up like that. All you have to do is pit her against a storyline against Authority, aka Stephanie McMahon. That's all you have... People love to hate Stephanie McMahon, and Stephanie knows how to get heat. We haven't done the Stephanie - Triple H act in freaking years, and we all know [that] they played it to death, but we have not seen her," said Vince Russo.

Flair is considered to be one of the best athletes in WWE today. She has won the RAW Women's Championship six times and the SmackDown Title seven times. The Queen is also a one-time Divas Champion and a former women's tag team champion. Moreover, she has held the NXT Women's Title twice.

Vince Russo on how WWE could set up Stephanie McMahon's return

Furthermore, Russo explained how Charlotte Flair name-dropping Vince McMahon in one of her promos could set the stage for Stephanie's return.

The former WWE writer added that the SmackDown Women's Champion taking a single shot at the 77-year-old could be enough to get the feud going.

"It could be something as simple as giving her the microphone and her coming back and her making a comment saying, 'a lot has changed since I was last around here. Hey Vince, how you doing?' All she's got to do is take the slightest shot at Vince McMahon and you're off to the racing," added Russo (1:40 - 2:40)

Considering Stephanie McMahon is busy with her duties as WWE's Co-CEO and Chairwoman, it remains to be seen if she chooses to appear in an on-screen role.

What do you make of Vince Russo's pitch about Stephanie McMahon potentially returning to feud with Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments section below.

