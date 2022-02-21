Matt Hardy's AHFO member returning to AEW programming this week

AEW star The Butcher, a member of Matt Hardy’s AHFO stable, will return to the ring for the first time in four months on tonight’s edition of Dark: Elevation.

The big man was absent from AEW TV since the November 17, 2021 edition of Dynamite, where he & The Blade faced Orange Cassidy & NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii as part of the CHAOS/Hardy Family Office rivalry.

The Butcher’s absence was due to a torn bicep sustained in the match, but he's back tonight. He'll team up with The Blade, Private Party, and Andrade El Idolo to face Baron Black, Carlie Bravo, Chandler Hopkins, Jameson Ryan & Shawn Dean.

During his absence, The Butcher was scheduled to tour with his metal band Every Time I Die, however, the band broke up in January 2022, allowing him to focus on his in-ring career.

Matt Hardy’s AHFO have a big week ahead of them

The Butcher’s return is a huge boost for Matt Hardy's AHFO. After their pursuit to sign Darby Allin faded away, Andrade El Idolo will look to bring something bigger to the faction: the TNT Championship. Andrade will face Sammy Guevara for the title this Friday’s on AEW Rampage.

Before that, The Bunny will challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill is currently 27-0 in her AEW career and shows no signs of stopping. However, the tenacity of The Bunny shouldn’t be underestimated.

In December 2021, The Bunny, alongside Penelope Ford, displayed heart, fire, and guts in a street fight against Anna Jay & Tay Conti at the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Rampage. The visual of a blood-soaked Bunny shows just how far she'll go to win.

