"The cameras noped outta there REAL quick" - WWE Superstar Roman Reigns reference on AEW Collision sends fans into a frenzy

It seems that even Roman Reigns and The Bloodline references have reached AEW. A somewhat controversial sign was seen at tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Regina, Saskatchewan. This particular episode of Collision was set to feature a match in the making, as CM Punk and Samoa Joe finally faced each other after their last bout 18 years ago.

Tonight, two major semi-final matches for the Owen Cup Tournament were featured. The first saw Ricky Starks going against Powerhouse Hobbs, with the Absolute Superstar booking a ticket to the finals. The second match was the main event of the night, featuring CM Punk and Samoa Joe.

During Samoa Joe's entrance for the main event for the Tournament's second Semi-Final bout against CM Punk, an eye-catching sign was seen in the background. This read "Samoa Joe is my Tribal Chief", referencing current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns as he is known as the Tribal Chief on the promotion.

Many fans quickly took notice and found it funny how it could get ample screen time before the AEW crew noticed the reference. Twitter immediately exploded with tweets of fans reacting to the sign and how a Tribal Chief reference even got to AEW. The cameramen immediately panned away from the sign.

A fan quickly noticed the coincidence, as Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief's real name is Joe. So the sign itself if taken literally actually makes sense.

Some fans on the other hand, said that they relate to the sign, and expressed their support for Samoa Joe.

Roman Reigns shares heartfelt moment with fellow Bloodline member backstage

The Bloodline's family civil war segment is currently one of the most watched things across the industry as of today. Currently, the faction is split into two, The Usos and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The match took place just a week ago at Money in the Bank, and a moment between Reigns and Solo was captured backstage at the event.

The two were seen backstage in a tight embrace. This shows just how surreal and big of a moment the match was at Money in the Bank not just for the storyline, but also for their family as a whole. All of them shared the ring at the same in front of a massive crowd.

Bernard Colas @BernardCls 🏼 « C'est mon WrestleMania Moment que je n'oublierai jamais. »



L’émotion de Solo Sikoa, une semaine après le main event de



« J'ai enfin eu le temps de digérer tout ce qui s'est passé samedi dernier à Londres. Ce sera un moment que je… 🏼 « C'est mon WrestleMania Moment que je n'oublierai jamais. »L’émotion de Solo Sikoa, une semaine après le main event de #MITB avec Roman Reigns et les Usos« J'ai enfin eu le temps de digérer tout ce qui s'est passé samedi dernier à Londres. Ce sera un moment que je… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🙏🏼 « C'est mon WrestleMania Moment que je n'oublierai jamais. »L’émotion de Solo Sikoa, une semaine après le main event de #MITB avec Roman Reigns et les Usos ⬇️« J'ai enfin eu le temps de digérer tout ce qui s'est passé samedi dernier à Londres. Ce sera un moment que je… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TF92iiOOea

An interesting sign has found its way to AEW, and while many have acknowledged Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief, fans are apparently acknowledging other wrestlers as theirs.

What are your reactions to the sign, and who is your personal "Tribal Chief"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

