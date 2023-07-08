PHOTO: Roman Reigns shares a rare heartfelt moment with Bloodline member backstage at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns was seen sharing a rare heartfelt moment with his fellow Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa, backstage at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE took to its official website to share a new set of rare photos from the recently concluded premium live event in London. The main event featured Reigns and Sikoa teaming up against The Usos.

Backstage at the show, Reigns was seen hugging and embracing Sikoa in a rare heartfelt moment between the two Bloodline members.

Check out the photo featuring Reigns and Sikoa:

The main event of the Money in the Bank premium live event saw Jey Uso pin Roman Reigns, as he led The Usos to a historic win.

The Bloodline Civil War began after Jimmy betrayed the Tribal Chief at the Night of Champions premium live event. This led to Jey also quitting The Bloodline and siding with his own brother.

Bill Apter commented on Roman Reigns getting pinned at the Money in the Bank premium live event

Bill Apter recently commented on Roman Reigns getting pinned at the end of The Bloodline Civil War.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he had a feeling one of the Usos was going to pin the Tribal Chief. Apter also predicted the possibility of a trilogy between Jey and Reigns. He said:

"I had a feeling that was gonna happen. That one of The Usos was gonna pin him. And now they have Roman against Jey for SummerSlam, so they knew where they were going with this. This coming Friday night, they are gonna have The Trial of Roman Reigns. I can't wait to see it."

On SmackDown after Money in the Bank, Jey Uso challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title during the closing moments of the show. The match is yet to be made official, but could take place at this year's SummerSlam.

What did you make of the heartfelt moment between Reigns and Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

