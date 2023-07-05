"I had a feeling this was gonna happen" - Hall of Famer on Roman Reigns getting pinned at Money in the Bank 2023 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about Roman Reigns being shockingly pinned at the hands of Jey Uso at last week's Money in the Bank 2023.

The Tribal Chief teamed with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos, dubbed the Bloodline Civil War, at the Londay premium live event. The main event match had the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its runtime, culminating with an ending that stunned the fans. Jey Uso took out Reigns to secure the win, which was the first time the latter was pinned in more than 1200 days.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he could sense the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would get pinned by either of the Usos at the show. He thinks it was a well-thought move on the company's part, as this could result in Jey challenging Reigns for the title at SummerSlam 2023.

The veteran journalist also added that he was looking forward to the announced "Tribal Court: Trial of Roman Reigns" on this week's edition of SmackDown.

"I had a feeling that was gonna happen. That one of The Usos was gonna pin him [Roman Reigns]. And now they have Roman against Jey for SummerSlam, so they knew where they were going with this. This coming Friday night, they are gonna have The Trial of Roman Reigns. I can't wait to see," said Bill Apter. [From 24:40 - 25:04]

Mark Henry doesn't think Jey Uso could defeat Roman Reigns

Speaking on the recent Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry made it clear he doesn't see Jey Uso dethroning The Head of the Table as the undisputed champion. He explained that he employs a "Brock Lesnar" test, as per which only those performers who could beat The Beast Incarnate could be at the top spot.

"No [on whether he is buying Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because... I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar, one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes] did. Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it."

Jey Uso could issue a challenge to his former Bloodline stablemate at this week's SmackDown and set up the much-anticipated match at SummerSlam 2023.

