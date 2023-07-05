"I always do the Brock Lesnar test" - Former World Heavyweight Champion on Jey Uso potentially dethroning Roman Reigns

Is Brock Lesnar the bar for any WWE Superstar to reach the next level?

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank in London and broke the latter's undefeated by pinfalls or submissions record, one that The Tribal Chief kept going for three years in WWE. But does "Main Event" Jey have a shot at dethroning the 38-year-old megastar?

Mark Henry believes the answer is no. The veteran detailed why he thinks Jey Uso will not end Roman Reigns' title reign should the two face each other at SummerSlam.

During the latest episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry weighed in on the main event match at Money in the Bank and how the story played out. Further, when asked about Jey Uso's chances, the former World Heavyweight Champion said:

"No [on whether he is buying Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because... I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar, one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes] did. Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it." [From 11:39 to 12:20]

Mark Henry feels otherwise the story is going with "feelings," which wouldn't work without "concrete evidence" that the WWE Superstar deserves to be in those spots.

When veteran thought Brock Lesnar concussed during iconic WWE WrestleMania match

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled their first match on WWE TV at WrestleMania in 2015. The bout had a poor reputation heading into the show, but defied expectations and wound up becoming one that is remembered even today.

It's even arguably the best match of their entire feud, which spanned for seven years. During an interview with PWMania, Mike Chioda recalled calling the bout. He honestly thought to himself Brock Lesnar was concussed:

"Brock sold his a** off, man. I mean, I remember he got gashed open the hard way because he won’t do no other way. He’ll do it the hard way, then anyone will believe it. I’d never seen him f*cking sell like that before. I thought he was actually concussed or he was hurt or dizzy or something like that," Chioda said.

Mike Chioda even asked Lesnar during the bout whether he was all right. According to the former, The Beast was "selling like a son of a gun" for the then-rising WWE star.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns ended their feud at SummerSlam last year in a Last Man Standing Match. Presently, The Beast returned to Monday Night RAW to reignite rivalry with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Does Reigns vs. Rhodes II need to happen, or Jey Uso deserves the nod to dethrone The Head of the Table? Sound off in the comments section below.

