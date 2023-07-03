"Wiseman turn coming up" - Fans go wild as Paul Heyman drops a message following Roman Reigns' pinfall loss at WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns' pinfall loss at the hands of Jey Uso at Money in the Bank left The Wiseman in shock. His recent Twitter post garnered some reactions from WWE fans.

While an imminent turn is not probable, Paul Heyman could always leave Roman Reigns for someone like Solo Sikoa, as he has done countless times in the past. A section of fans have now even thrown a return to Brock Lesnar into the mix as The Wiseman's next client.

"#GOAT. UNDISPUTED. Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE," Paul Heyman shared on his social media handle.

Here are some thoughts from the WWE Universe:

Paul Heyman worked with Brock Lesnar for the better part of the latter's legendary career. Being an impressive portion of his resume, The Wiseman tagged The Beast Incarnate in his post, which sparked some comments:

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to The Garden this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Where does The Bloodline Saga go after The Head of the Table was pinned by his cousin? Only time will tell.

"Main Event" Jey Uso has a WrestleMania dream match in mind, but it isn't the WWE Champion

During a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Usos touched on a variety of topics. They have slowly risen up the ranks to an enviable position on the WWE roster.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are arguably the greatest tag team of all time. "Main Event" Jey Uso detailed his desire to face his brother before he retires:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." (H/T Fightful)

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is a heavily rumored bout for WWE SummerSlam. After being forced into The Bloodline through abuse, Jey has, finally, once again, broken patterns and stood up to The Tribal Chief.

It took Sami Zayn and his brother Jimmy to turn on Roman Reigns. Considering all the time that has gone by since losing an incredible "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match against The Head of the Table, does Jey Uso have it in him to end Roman's reign?

