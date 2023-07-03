WWE may have already spoiled the outcome of Roman Reigns' reported SummerSlam match: Looking at subtle hint

The road to SummerSlam is underway, and it looks to be a long and hard one for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was pinned for the first time in 1,294 days at Money in the Bank, as The Usos won the Bloodline Civil War against him and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso scored the monumental pin, which could lead to the highly-anticipated third world title match between him and Reigns at SummerSlam. It is the likely direction based on WWE's booking, and recent reports have confirmed it. But can Main Event Jey do the impossible again and dethrone his cousin?

The likely answer is no. He will come close, as evidenced by the grit shown this past weekend, but expect Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Jey Uso got his moment of payback by pinning The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank. He already has the rub of being the first to do so since December 2019, making it unlikely that he will dethrone Reigns on top of that. WWE can give that moment to somebody else.

Had Jey won the match by pinning Solo Sikoa, the outcome at SummerSlam still would have been under some doubt. But him pinning Roman Reigns may have been WWE's subtle way of saying, "Jey Uso is not winning the title, but he deserves his moment of triumph against The Tribal Chief."

Reigns could finally pin his spirited cousin after their two matches in 2020 ended via shenanigans. The climax of this story promises to be as great as everything leading to it.

Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 instead

It looks like The Tribal Chief's opponent for next year's WrestleMania is already set in stone. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes once again at The Show of Shows in 2024. This could be where he finally drops the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare recently said he could only "finish the story" if he wins the title currently held by The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Reigns has made enough history during this run. He has crossed the 1,000-day mark, with WrestleMania 40 being Day 1,316.

All signs point towards Cody Rhodes getting the job done in Philadelphia, while Jey Uso and others come close between now and next April.

