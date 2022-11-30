"The crowd's f-bombing this whole show" - Wrestling veteran reflects on top AEW Superstar trolling CM Punk during his latest match

Disco Inferno recently spoke about Kenny Omega mocking CM Punk during his match on AEW Dynamite.

On last week's show, Omega teamed up with The Young Bucks to face The Death Triangle in their second match in the Best of Seven Series. During the match, Omega hit the GTS and made references to the 'Brawl Out' fiasco.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno mentioned how the crowd was dropping f-bombs throughout the show and especially during this match. He mentioned that AEW needs to cut down on the language if they want a new TV deal:

"So during the match, they're doing a lot of Punk references, you know, Kenny's biting the arm, he does the Go To Sleep. So they're trolling Punk, the crowd's f-bombing this whole show and they don't drown the noise out of TBS or anything but they gotta cut down the language. Like if they want a new TV deal, they're gonna realize it's at some point they're gonna go, 'Oh, we didn't like the language.'" said Disco Inferno. [1:47-2:24]

The Nu Geekz @TheNuGeekz



This man the GOAT! #AEW #CMPunk twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kenny Omega hit a GTS on PAC in Chicago in front of a hostile crowd.This man the GOAT! Kenny Omega hit a GTS on PAC in Chicago in front of a hostile crowd.This man the GOAT! 😂 #AEW #CMPunk twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/H10Jl7Xisi

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Disco Inferno bashed AEW for The Elite's Best of Seven Series announcement

Additionally, Disco Inferno is not a fan of The Elite's Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle. Speaking on the same edition of K100, he mentioned that AEW won't gain a single new fan courtesy of the Best of Seven Series between the two teams.

Inferno added that the idea of having the two teams face each other on numerous occasions was "ridiculous" for him:

"So they bring The Elite back, they lost, they did the hammer spot. Then they announced, bro, a best-of-seven trios championship. I'm like, I don't know. You are not gonna get one single fan, new fan, that is going to want to watch these guys wrestle each other every single week. I think that's one of the most ridiculous... What are they doing this for? Just so they can have the matches and Dave can talk about how great they are and when the series is over they go, 'Well, four and six were the best ones, but two...' Bro, this is just like nerdy conversation for me," added Russo.

Death Triangle and The Elite will collide once again on this week's AEW Dynamite. If PAC and his team wins, they will go 3-0 up in the series.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the K100 podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes