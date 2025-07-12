The Don Callis Family member seemingly teases turning on his stablemate ahead of AEW All In

The Don Callis Family is one of AEW's premier factions. Led and managed by the legendary Don Callis, this group, apart from him, consists of Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Trent Beretta.

Ad

Every member of the Don Callis Family is immensely talented, including former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer. Although the veteran is quite popular among fans, he has never won a title in the Jacksonville-based company. Additionally, he is a mid-card act who has much more to offer.

A few hours ago, the Murderhawk Monster released a statement on X, along with a picture of a few members of his group. He hinted at turning on his teammates and the desire to stand out.

Ad

Trending

"I’ll only stand quietly in the background for so long! Keep FAFO!" wrote Archer.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW All In 2025 will feature 12 matches in total

All In 2025 will feature 12 bouts, with three on the zero hour (pre-show) and nine on the main show. Several championships will be on the line, including the men's and women's world titles.

Ad

Here is the entire line-up for the main show:

The Opps vs. Death Riders: AEW World Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne): AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks: EVP Titles on the Line

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega: AEW Unified Championship match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné: AEW Women’s World Championship match

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page: AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

All In 2025 will take place later today at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE