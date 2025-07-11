“They have been buried,” “Triple H needs to make the call”- Fans outraged over AEW announcement regarding former champions

AEW All In 2025 has the potential to be the wrestling event of the year. The annual pay-per-view is All Elite Wrestling's version of WrestleMania and attracts fans from all across the globe. Eleven matches have been announced so far, with two of them scheduled to take place on the pre-show.

One of the matches announced for AEW All In Zero Hour (pre-show) is FTR vs. The Outrunners. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are modern-day greats. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice and are revered by wrestling fans worldwide. During their WWE stint, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, since they will not feature in the upcoming PPV's main show, several fans on Twitter believe that they have been buried.

Hopefully, they will be proven wrong because Wheeler and Harwood are mega-stars. Additionally, Tony Khan has immense faith in them.

Here is how fans reacted to the announcement:

Fans are unhappy to see FTR wrestle at All In Zero Hour. (Images via Drainmaker X)

AEW star Dax Harwood reflects on FTR's frustrating WWE run

FTR won multiple tag titles in WWE. However, after an initial push, former CEO Vince McMahon began experimenting with their character. They were booked poorly and made to look like a non-serious duo.

In a 2024 interview with Power Alphas (via Wrestling Inc), Dax Harwood opened up on his and his partners' struggles in the Stamford-based company. They were, in fact, well aware that they were going to face numerous problems after getting promoted to the main roster.

"We were not his bodybuilders. We didn’t meet his (Vince McMahon's) height requirements … I knew it was going to be a fight on the main roster, and it was. Almost every day it was a fight," said the AEW star. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

FTR's current heel run has been receiving praise from fans as well as veterans. Hopefully, they will become tag team champions again someday.

