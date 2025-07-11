Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 11, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Therefore, it will serve as the final stage for WWE's build for the two special events this weekend. Hence, some blockbuster matches and surprises are expected from the show tonight.
The July 11, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It has a capacity of around 20,000, and it serves as the home for the Nashville Predators of the NHL. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 9,557 seats.
The venue has been a regular spot for WWE shows in Nashville since 1997, as it has hosted many episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the past. The last time WWE was at Bridgestone Arena was on February 13, 2025, for WWE Main Event.
WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Nashville, Tennessee
Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Timing: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who would like to get an immersive experience of WWE SmackDown from the arena can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $60.65 to $639.11, while two tickets range from $60.65 to $468.00.
Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. The prices of the tickets can fluctuate at the eleventh hour, considering the high demand.
What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?
As of now, two matches have been announced for this week's episode of the blue brand. Since it will be the last show before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the fans can expect some major additions before it goes live. Additionally, one of the main highlights of the show tonight is Jelly Roll's special appearance.
The four-time Grammy-nominated artist and long-time WWE fan will make his comeback to WWE after a fabulous appearance at last year's SummerSlam and WrestleMania 41. Moreover, after weeks of brewing tensions, R-Truth will finally go one-on-one against Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown tonight.
Other than that, The Street Profits will also put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Wyatt Sicks in a highly anticipated match. The eerie faction has been dominating the tag team division for the past few weeks. Therefore, the question remains whether Profits will be able to stop the Wyatts' dominance tonight or not.
Besides, Cody Rhodes is also advertised for the show to potentially address his clash with John Cena at SummerSlam. Additionally, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Solo Sikoa are also scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight in Music City.
