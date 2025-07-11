Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 11, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Therefore, it will serve as the final stage for WWE's build for the two special events this weekend. Hence, some blockbuster matches and surprises are expected from the show tonight.

Ad

The July 11, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It has a capacity of around 20,000, and it serves as the home for the Nashville Predators of the NHL. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 9,557 seats.

The venue has been a regular spot for WWE shows in Nashville since 1997, as it has hosted many episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the past. The last time WWE was at Bridgestone Arena was on February 13, 2025, for WWE Main Event.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Timing: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who would like to get an immersive experience of WWE SmackDown from the arena can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $60.65 to $639.11, while two tickets range from $60.65 to $468.00.

Ad

Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. The prices of the tickets can fluctuate at the eleventh hour, considering the high demand.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

As of now, two matches have been announced for this week's episode of the blue brand. Since it will be the last show before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the fans can expect some major additions before it goes live. Additionally, one of the main highlights of the show tonight is Jelly Roll's special appearance.

Ad

The four-time Grammy-nominated artist and long-time WWE fan will make his comeback to WWE after a fabulous appearance at last year's SummerSlam and WrestleMania 41. Moreover, after weeks of brewing tensions, R-Truth will finally go one-on-one against Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Other than that, The Street Profits will also put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Wyatt Sicks in a highly anticipated match. The eerie faction has been dominating the tag team division for the past few weeks. Therefore, the question remains whether Profits will be able to stop the Wyatts' dominance tonight or not.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Besides, Cody Rhodes is also advertised for the show to potentially address his clash with John Cena at SummerSlam. Additionally, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Solo Sikoa are also scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight in Music City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE