"The dream is to get to WWE" - Wrestling veteran's honest admission on AEW stars wanting to leave (Exclusive)

With Cody Rhodes, and now Jade Cargill, making the jump from AEW to WWE, and MJF potentially following suit in a couple of months, a conversation has sparked about whether the Stamford-based promotion is still the place to be. An industry veteran believes this to be the case, at least for a large group of stars in the industry today.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter commented on why Jade Cargill recently decided to leave AEW:

“Remember, her contract was ending and I think a lot of the talent – for example, an MJF – grew up in WWF/E territory. So that’s where the long-range dream is to go. Most fans that become wrestlers, that grew up in these various territories, there was no AEW back then. They all watched WWF/E, WCW back then. So yeah, the dream is to get to WWE. I think AEW, I don’t think could have kept Jade, because her contract ran out and she didn’t want to renew. She wanted to go to what you want to call the bigger company, a lot of people would call the bigger company, because that may have been her dream growing up.” [06:48 - 07:40]

Jade Cargill is expected to make her WWE debut imminently, but there has been no official word on when this will take place just yet.

Does Jade Cargill have bad blood with Tony Khan after joining WWE?

Switching between rival promotions can cause a bit of tension between a star and their former employer. Thankfully, this does not seem to be the case with Jade Cargill and Tony Khan.

The AEW President recently commented on Cargill's departure, stating that he wishes her nothing but the best for the rest of her career. Khan also said the former TBS Champion is always "welcome" in his company.

AEW did put in a lot of time and effort, to make Cargill the performer she is today. So it is heartwarming to see that there is no friction carried over by her recent move across the promotional divide.

