The Elite member might have had a crush on Brandi Rhodes despite her marriage to Cody Rhodes

At one point in time, it seemed like one of the members of The Elite was assumed to have a crush on Brandi Rhodes, despite the latter being married to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

In 2017, during some episodes of Being the Elite, Kenny Omega was seen at times checking out Brandi. He was looking at her bikini photos, and once even hinted at writing "I love Brandi" but when he got caught, he changed it to "Brandit", which he claimed was his sponsor.

In 2018, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to insinuate that Kenny Omega was hiding something. She provided some clues by using "Brandit" and then saying that you should not look at your neighbor's wife in her hashtags. It could be seen as Brandi might've known something Omega was hiding, and wanted to expose him at those moments, even if these were about her.

"And what about the real YOU Kenny? What would we find within your soul? Perhaps lust and desire for something you cannot have... #Brandit #ThouShallNotCovetThyNeighborsWife"

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes celebrates 10-year anniversary with Cody Rhodes

Earlier today, Brandi and Cody Rhodes celebrated their ten-year anniversary married to one another. The couple have been married since 2013, and have been together on a journey across the wrestling industry, conquering it together.

Brandi took to Twitter to share a celebratory post, posting a selfie of herself and her husband, The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes also posted his anniversary message for his wife, which can be found here.

"Happy Anniversary to my love and my light @CodyRhodes 10 years!! Cheers to many many more," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite being there, and even competing at times for the promotions her husband has been to, such as ROH, and AEW, Brandi Rhodes has not been seen in any role at all during Cody Rhodes' second WWE stint. It seems as if this is not an option for her at this time, as she is currently pursuing other things.

Do you think Brandi Rhodes will ever step foot in a WWE ring again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.