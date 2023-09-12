"10 years" - Top WWE RAW star's wife pens heartwarming message on their anniversary [PHOTO]

One of the wrestling industry's cultural icons of today recently had his anniversary with a former WWE star.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have been married for 10 years now. Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, the grandson of a plumber's popularity skyrocketed, and he has managed to build on the momentum every chance he gets on WWE television.

Despite some lows, Cody Rhodes is one of the most sought-after stars on the WWE roster since his arrival. He used a literary quote to share a post on social media. Brandi Rhodes has now added to it, wishing many more:

"Happy Anniversary to my love and my light @CodyRhodes 10 years!! Cheers to many many more," she wrote.

Brandi Rhodes worked for the Stamford-based promotion between 2011 to 2016. She was granted her release sometime after Cody requested for his. The two later became part of the revolutionary wrestling company's formation, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019.

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 for a specific reason, affirms Terri Runnels

Terri Runnels was asked by Bill Apter during an exclusive for Sportskeeda Wrestling about Cody Rhodes. She recalled the latter's rendition of the character Stardust and when he was paired up on-screen alongside her ex-husband Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust.

According to Runnels, Cody Rhodes was embarrassed by the character he portrayed at the time.

"I think Stardust, yeah, it really was. Especially when he was tagging with Goldust. I mean, they weren't even on TV. They were just doing live events, and his career really stalled," said Teil Runnels.

She also noted that the creative team was not open to what Cody Rhodes suggested or how the latter viewed himself. The decision was ultimately made, and cut to 2023, the company has in its hands one of the biggest attractions - a certain American Nightmare.

