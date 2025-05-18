The Elite member walks away after major assault on AEW Collision

A member of The Elite surprisingly walked away after a brutal assault on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The attack was launched after a major challenge was issued.
Kazuchika Okada, who is a member of The Elite, has been a dominant Continental Champion for more than a year now. The Rainmaker successfully defended his title by winning the AEW Continental Classic Tournament last year. Okada received another challenge on Collision.
After his win over Blake Christian on tonight's show, "Speedball" Mike Bailey called out the Continental Champion and issued a challenge. Okada showed up and was about to address the challenge before Bailey got jumped from behind by LFI. When Rush pointed towards The Rainmaker after assaulting Bailey, Okada just walked away.
The Rainmaker has been portraying a funny heel character since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Many fans find the gimmick entertaining. Okada is also involved in a feud between The Elite and the team of Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.
It remains to be seen who becomes Okada's next challenger for the AEW Continental Championship. Regardless, he will aim to continue his dominant run as champion.
