The Elite member walks away after major assault on AEW Collision

A member of The Elite surprisingly walked away after a brutal assault on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The attack was launched after a major challenge was issued.

Ad

Kazuchika Okada, who is a member of The Elite, has been a dominant Continental Champion for more than a year now. The Rainmaker successfully defended his title by winning the AEW Continental Classic Tournament last year. Okada received another challenge on Collision.

After his win over Blake Christian on tonight's show, "Speedball" Mike Bailey called out the Continental Champion and issued a challenge. Okada showed up and was about to address the challenge before Bailey got jumped from behind by LFI. When Rush pointed towards The Rainmaker after assaulting Bailey, Okada just walked away.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rainmaker has been portraying a funny heel character since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Many fans find the gimmick entertaining. Okada is also involved in a feud between The Elite and the team of Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.

It remains to be seen who becomes Okada's next challenger for the AEW Continental Championship. Regardless, he will aim to continue his dominant run as champion.

Do you want to see Okada defend his gold against Rush and Bailey in a potential three-way match? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More