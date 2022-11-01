Fans have been reacting to the notion that CM Punk may be WWE-bound after his issues with AEW.
Punk is said to be amid negotiations to depart AEW following the 'Brawl Out' incident. He and the Elite have been suspended since the alleged altercation, which appeared to have been sparked by his comments during the post-All Out media scrum.
The two-time AEW Champion appears set to depart in just over one year following his fairytale return. Despite a non-compete clause serving as the stumbling block in his release negotiations, there has been speculation that he could well return to WWE.
Jim Cornette sparked a debate after blasting Tony Khan and the Elite for their roles in Punk's departure. Some, like the user below, declare that the Elite are detrimental, going as far as to liken Kenny Omega to Hulk Hogan.
Others felt that WWE could be the best move for the Cult of Personality instead of an All-Elite return.
Most fans shared Cornette's belief, explaining that Punk leaving at the behest of the Elite could harm the promotion. Some felt he may have brought this upon himself, and it was also pointed out that Cornette has departed promotions under controversy.
Chris Jericho reportedly confronted CM Punk and dubbed him a 'cancer' to the AEW locker room
It was recently reported that The Ocho confronted Punk following the incident, dubbing the suspended star as a 'cancer' in the locker room.
Although Punk's response is not exactly known, he supposedly responded to Jericho with something along the lines of 'none of his business.'
Y2J recently signed an extension with the promotion, seeing him continue in his role as an active competitor but also grow his backstage presence. If reports are accurate that he and Punk clashed following the incident, the chips are further stacked against the latter, making a return if he wishes.
Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Should CM Punk return to WWE? Join the discussion in the comments below.
Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here