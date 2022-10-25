The wrestling community on Twitter took time to poke fun at the suspended AEW stars, The Elite, by hilariously identifying them as opponents of the 28-year-old star on WWE RAW.

During the show, Omos had a match in preparation for his match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. The Nigerian Giant faced four local competitors in a 4-on-1 Handicap match, which he easily won.

On the said social media platform, WWE had a question about who those enhancement talents were, but in an opposite way, as the caption added "wrong answers only."

Fans didn't miss the opportunity to put in their most hilarious answers possible, with most of them bringing up the top AEW faction, which consists of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega.

They even added a couple of names, such as Sammy Guevara and Brandon Cutler.

Here are some of the humorous reactions:

Meanwhile, some users were amazed that The Elite was able to "debut" in WWE via Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, another user thought Omos was summoned by AEW President Tony Khan to "handle" the faction.

The trio are still out from AEW as they're serving their suspensions. It was due to their participation from "Brawl Out" (also known as All Out media scrum locker room fight), which also featured CM Punk.

Jim Cornette on The Elite putting AEW's future in deep trouble

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran pointed out that if a wrestler decides to sign with AEW, they're basically putting their careers at the hands of The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and not really President Tony Khan.

Aside from being active wrestlers, the trio also served as Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

"If you're a serious talent that will outdraw and outperform the EVPs and their friends or if you're not in their clique and you're not in their social circle and they don't like you, well then you're f**ked, because the boss is not in charge. So it don't matter whether the boss signs you to a contract or not, then you're putting your career in the hands of Matt and Nick Jackson," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see if The Elite immediately return from their suspensions following reports of a potential contract buyout between CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Twitterverse making fun of The Elite by labeling them as Omos' opponents on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

