"THE FINAL BOSS HAS HIJACKED COLLISION", "Someone getting fired" - Fans erupt after AEW show cuts off suddenly

AEW Collision came to an abrupt end tonight due to some unforeseen issues. Fans have shared hilarious reactions to the development, including calling out The Rock after he was involved in a sense.

Ad

Tonight's show was suddenly cut off with around 30 minutes left. For those watching on TNT in the United States, Black Adam featuring Rocky abruptly began to air, which surprised a lot of viewers as they thought that Collision was only going on a commercial break. For those watching on MAX, their broadcast was also cut short.

Tony Khan has released a statement since then, apologizing for the technical difficulties that fans witnessed. He also mentioned how viewers could catch the full show on MAX or TNT West.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Many fans on X reacted to the development, and most of them hilariously blamed The Rock. They claimed that the WWE legend might have pulled some strings to have his movie aired at the expense of AEW. Some users joked about how The Final Boss appeared during Collision instead of WrestleMania 41, where many expected him to be last month.

Others mentioned how the blunder was embarrassing and could lead to someone's firing. One fan claimed that no production or broadcast error of this sort would happen in WWE.

Ad

Fans react to the show going off-air early [Image source: X]

What matches were supposed to air in AEW Collision's remaining time?

Fortunately, only 30 minutes were remaining on the show before it abruptly went off-air. The downside was that two matches that many were looking forward to, including the main event, were cut off.

Ad

The first featured the Sons of Texas taking on CRU with a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Title on the line. The second was a singles match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wheeler Yuta.

Expand Tweet

Fans who have access to MAX and other streaming networks might still have a chance to watch these two matches. However, this unfortunate situation robbed many of getting the full AEW Collision experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More