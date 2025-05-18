"THE FINAL BOSS HAS HIJACKED COLLISION", "Someone getting fired" - Fans erupt after AEW show cuts off suddenly

AEW Collision came to an abrupt end tonight due to some unforeseen issues. Fans have shared hilarious reactions to the development, including calling out The Rock after he was involved in a sense.
Tonight's show was suddenly cut off with around 30 minutes left. For those watching on TNT in the United States, Black Adam featuring Rocky abruptly began to air, which surprised a lot of viewers as they thought that Collision was only going on a commercial break. For those watching on MAX, their broadcast was also cut short.
Tony Khan has released a statement since then, apologizing for the technical difficulties that fans witnessed. He also mentioned how viewers could catch the full show on MAX or TNT West.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Many fans on X reacted to the development, and most of them hilariously blamed The Rock. They claimed that the WWE legend might have pulled some strings to have his movie aired at the expense of AEW. Some users joked about how The Final Boss appeared during Collision instead of WrestleMania 41, where many expected him to be last month.
Others mentioned how the blunder was embarrassing and could lead to someone's firing. One fan claimed that no production or broadcast error of this sort would happen in WWE.
What matches were supposed to air in AEW Collision's remaining time?
Fortunately, only 30 minutes were remaining on the show before it abruptly went off-air. The downside was that two matches that many were looking forward to, including the main event, were cut off.
The first featured the Sons of Texas taking on CRU with a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Title on the line. The second was a singles match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wheeler Yuta.
Fans who have access to MAX and other streaming networks might still have a chance to watch these two matches. However, this unfortunate situation robbed many of getting the full AEW Collision experience.