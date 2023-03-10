Create

"The Forbidden Door has opened!" - Jade Cargill's latest tease on current WWE star's AEW debut has sent fans into a frenzy 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 10, 2023 09:54 IST
Jade Cargill
The AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Wrestling fans erupted with wild predictions about a dream match between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and WWE veteran Natalya.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion shared a picture of herself on Twitter. Jade Cargill reacted to the tweet by asking her to show up in Canada next week to meet her during AEW Dynamite.

"Bring your sexy a** back to Canada Nattie and see me 😛😛😘," Jade Cargill tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

The current TBS Champion made her AEW debut a couple of years ago. Since then, she has defeated every wrestler that she has crossed paths with. Cargill is currently undefeated, with 53 straight wins and zero losses.

In Dynamite this week, the undefeated TBS Champion challenged any Canadian wrestler to compete for her title next week as the show was set to take place in Canada.

Upon seeing the interaction between the two wrestlers, the wrestling world wanted to see The Queen of Harts make her AEW debut and attempt to end Jade Cargill's winning streak.

Check out the tweets below:

@Jade_Cargill The Forbidden Door has opened!
@Jade_Cargill NATTIE AND JADE INTERACTION OMGGGGGGG
@Jade_Cargill That would be one hell of a match
@Jade_Cargill Trying to open the @WWE “forbidden door” https://t.co/HnZP5fRaA6
@NatbyNature @Jade_Cargill Shatter that Forbidden Door Nattie. And you and Jade have fun.
Jade taking on Nattie next week ahhhh #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GExxfBrvhs
@Jade_Cargill I would love to see you & Nattie fight for the TBS championship

Some were skeptical about the match becoming a reality as fans believed that Natalya was not going to leave WWE anytime soon.

@Jade_Cargill Jade right though... WWE has the top female Canadian talent locked up. She's going to have to beat up @KennyOmegamanX or @TheDonCallis in a dress.
"While it seems like a good idea i don't see this being possible. @NatbyNature is on the superior promotion, where your a** needs to be! 🤷🏽‍♂️ Just saying," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some wanted Cargill to make her WWE debut to have the dream match.

@Jade_Cargill Why would she turn up at a dead show? Show up at mania and challenge her
@TeaconomistT @AEW @Jade_Cargill Think she goes to WWE?
@NatbyNature @Jade_Cargill If the @WWE would allow this to happen it would be amazing
@Jade_Cargill Can we PLEASE just have a 2024 WWE/AEW/Impact/ROH/NJPW/Indies Forbidden Door swimsuit calendar???? https://t.co/RZ6ZngFlUi

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya reacted to Jade Cargill's tweet

Upon seeing the TBS Champion's tweet, Natalya replied to her request and hinted at being present on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Be right there! 🫡💖," Natalya tweeted.
@Jade_Cargill Be right there! 🫡💖

Nattie's last televised match was on SmackDown back in February when she lost to Shayna Baszler via submission.

Natalya has been teaming up with Tegan Nox on the blue brand to take a shot at Ronda Rousey and Baszler. It remains to be seen if the two superstars will get a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card in less than a month's time.

Would you like to see Cargill and Natalya square up? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali
