"The Forbidden Door has opened!" - Jade Cargill's latest tease on current WWE star's AEW debut has sent fans into a frenzy 

Wrestling fans erupted with wild predictions about a dream match between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and WWE veteran Natalya.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion shared a picture of herself on Twitter. Jade Cargill reacted to the tweet by asking her to show up in Canada next week to meet her during AEW Dynamite.

"Bring your sexy a** back to Canada Nattie and see me 😛😛😘," Jade Cargill tweeted.

The current TBS Champion made her AEW debut a couple of years ago. Since then, she has defeated every wrestler that she has crossed paths with. Cargill is currently undefeated, with 53 straight wins and zero losses.

In Dynamite this week, the undefeated TBS Champion challenged any Canadian wrestler to compete for her title next week as the show was set to take place in Canada.

Upon seeing the interaction between the two wrestlers, the wrestling world wanted to see The Queen of Harts make her AEW debut and attempt to end Jade Cargill's winning streak.

C.J./Jonezy Lee @CJ02443296 @Jade_Cargill I would love to see you & Nattie fight for the TBS championship @Jade_Cargill I would love to see you & Nattie fight for the TBS championship

Some were skeptical about the match becoming a reality as fans believed that Natalya was not going to leave WWE anytime soon.

LP3 @kingpalm3 @Jade_Cargill Jade right though... WWE has the top female Canadian talent locked up. She's going to have to beat up @KennyOmegamanX or @TheDonCallis in a dress. @Jade_Cargill Jade right though... WWE has the top female Canadian talent locked up. She's going to have to beat up @KennyOmegamanX or @TheDonCallis in a dress.

"While it seems like a good idea i don't see this being possible. @NatbyNature is on the superior promotion, where your a** needs to be! 🤷🏽‍♂️ Just saying," a fan tweeted.

Some wanted Cargill to make her WWE debut to have the dream match.

YNWCHRIS420_ @YNWCHRIS420_ @Jade_Cargill Why would she turn up at a dead show? Show up at mania and challenge her @Jade_Cargill Why would she turn up at a dead show? Show up at mania and challenge her

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya reacted to Jade Cargill's tweet

Upon seeing the TBS Champion's tweet, Natalya replied to her request and hinted at being present on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Be right there! 🫡💖," Natalya tweeted.

Nattie's last televised match was on SmackDown back in February when she lost to Shayna Baszler via submission.

Natalya has been teaming up with Tegan Nox on the blue brand to take a shot at Ronda Rousey and Baszler. It remains to be seen if the two superstars will get a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card in less than a month's time.

Would you like to see Cargill and Natalya square up? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

