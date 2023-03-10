Natalya has received an interesting invitation from current AEW star Jade Cargill.

Cargill is the current TBS Champion and has been unbeaten in AEW for over 50 matches. She will be in action when the promotion returns to Canada next week.

WWE Superstar Natalya recently posted a photo of herself in a bikini to Twitter. Cargill retweeted the photo and invited the WWE star to bring her 's*xy a**' back to Canada.

"Bring your se*y a** back to Canada Nattie and see me," wrote Cargill.

Check out Jade Cargill's tweet at this link.

In reaction to Cargill's tweet, the 40-year-old star responded with a three-word message.

"Be right there!" wrote Nattie.

Dutch Mantell was surprised by Natalya's recent loss to Shayna Baszler

Natalya recently suffered a loss to Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was surprised with WWE booking the former SmackDown Women's Champion to tap out. He further explained why he didn't like the decision, saying the following:

"It was like, it was just there, that’s all I can say. There was no edges to it, it was just a match. The finish kinda surprised me, Natalya tapping out, that kinda surprised me and Tegan Nox coming in and scurrying surprised me too. But we’ll see, that’s why we watch wrestling. How many times have you heard this, somebody goes to a wrestling match and you see it online and all that and you say, F this crap I’m never ever coming back to another WWE show or WCW show. Again, I’m done with this and the next week there they are. Fans are the backbone of this business."

Nattie has been teaming up with Tegan Nox on the blue brand. It remains to be seen if the two superstars will be able to find themselves a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card in a month's time.

Would you like to see The Queen of Harts compete in a match at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes