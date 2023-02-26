Dutch Mantell was surprised when former champion tapped out on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown featured numerous matches this week. During the show, a former women's champion tapped out to lose her match, and the finish surprised Dutch Mantell.

Natalya took on Shayna Baszler in a singles bout on Friday night, less than a week after competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The wear and tear from that contest cost her as she tapped out to lose to The Queen of Spades.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed the match. The former WWE manager stated it was an ordinary bout, but he was surprised by the finish that saw Natalya lose via submission.

"It was like, it was just there, that’s all I can say. There was no edges to it, it was just a match. The finish kinda surprised me, Natalya tapping out, that kinda surprised me and Tegan Nox coming in and scurrying surprised me too. But we’ll see, that’s why we watch wrestling. How many times have you heard this, somebody goes to a wrestling match and you see it online and all that and you say, F this crap I’m never ever coming back to another WWE show or WCW show. Again, I’m done with this and the next week there they are. Fans are the backbone of this business," Dutch Mantell said. (43:00 - 44:30)

Dutch Mantell reviewed Sami Zayn's segment on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has arguably been the most must-see wrestler in WWE for quite some time. He engaged in a verbal altercation with Jimmy Uso in the closing segment of the Friday night show.

Dutch Mantell reviewed the angle, reflecting on Zayn's booking in recent months.

"He [Sami Zayn] went a long way. And I don't think they had this idea when they put Sami into this. They wanted to do something with him, they didn’t know exactly what to do and by them having patience, the fans would tell you what they want and they wanted to see Sami somehow elevate himself and he has," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"So I think everyone can actually be happy about Triple H’s booking or the creative team’s booking because until now they’ve done it well and they haven’t put the wagon in front of the horse and will take it from there. Tonight’s show wasn’t as good as the others I’ve seen but it was still a decent show and a well rounded show I think." (39:36 to 41:00)

Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 and is rumored to face The Usos alongside Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

