"They didn’t know exactly what to do" - WWE veteran comments on Sami Zayn's booking in recent months (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has risen to become one of the most beloved babyfaces in recent WWE history. However, a former wrestling manager believes that the current trajectory might not have been the original plan for the Canadian star.

The Bloodline has been running roughshod over the entire roster for nearly two years. A few months back, they participated in some segments with Sami Zayn, and the crowd's response ensured that the former NXT Champion became an honorary member of the faction and, eventually, a crucial part of the Samoan group.

Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and lost to the Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell reflected on the former Honorary Uce's booking in recent months.

"He [Sami Zayn] went a long way. And I don't think they had this idea when they put Sami into this. They wanted to do something with him, they didn’t know exactly what to do and by them having patience, the fans would tell you what they want and they wanted to see Sami somehow elevate himself and he has," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"So I think everyone can actually be happy about Triple H’s booking or the creative team’s booking because until now they’ve done it well and they haven’t put the wagon in front of the horse and will take it from there. Tonight’s show wasn’t as good as the others I’ve seen but it was still a decent show and a well rounded show I think." [From 39:36 to 41:00]

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso engaged in a promo segment on WWE SmackDown

When Sami Zayn turned on the Bloodline, he was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as Jey Uso walked away from the scene.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso took to the ring in the main event segment to close the show. He told his brother Jey Uso that he needed him. Sami Zayn then walked through the crowd and confronted one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso put out a masterpiece on the mic. This has grown from being just a storyline into a movie Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso put out a masterpiece on the mic. This has grown from being just a storyline into a movie 🔥https://t.co/Nci4qtOTwf

Jimmy Uso blamed the former ROH star for his banishment from the Bloodline. Zayn responded by insisting that Roman Reigns had been manipulating the family for years.

Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa made their presence felt, and things turned physical. Solo chased away Zayn to close the segment.

