"The fresh hip replacement company?" - Twitter left in splits over possibility of Tony Khan booking match between former rivals following WWE legend's AEW debut 

AEW is now officially the home of wrestling legends Sting and Jeff Jarrett, and fans are already speculating about a clash between the two. However, not everyone on social media was pleased to see another veteran wrestler join the promotion.

Sting and Double J have a storied history with each other, dating back to their time in WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Following Jarrett's AEW signing, there is a possibility of him locking horns with The Icon for one last match.

Fans were unfortunately not too thrilled by what Jarrett's AEW debut likely meant, as he attacked Sting's protege Darby Allin on Dynamite. Some Twitter users pointed out old statements made by the promotion, questioning Tony Khan's decision to sign another legend.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Jeff Jarrett's debut:

Tessa @TheBardess @borisluchas I also remember when AEW said they didn't want to be a "retirement tour". @borisluchas I also remember when AEW said they didn't want to be a "retirement tour".

hon.uce @repluggedart



Look who's the locker room leader, RoH champion, and making booking decisions for AEW right now @borisluchas "I don't watch WWE anymore ever since they called up that 50 year old Goldberg to win"Look who's the locker room leader, RoH champion, and making booking decisions for AEW right now @borisluchas "I don't watch WWE anymore ever since they called up that 50 year old Goldberg to win"Look who's the locker room leader, RoH champion, and making booking decisions for AEW right now 😂😂😂😂

😾Bad Kitty😼 @FAlRcriticism @borisluchas Tony is letting everyone do whatever the hell they want now, “hey tony can i use your platform”? “sure why not, wanna be friends”? 🤮 @borisluchas Tony is letting everyone do whatever the hell they want now, “hey tony can i use your platform”? “sure why not, wanna be friends”? 🤮

Josh @jdiablethe2nd @borisluchas @AEW is offically the lower leagues of wrestling. @TonyKhan just needs to accept this because nobody takes this company as a serious contender to WWE. @borisluchas @AEW is offically the lower leagues of wrestling. @TonyKhan just needs to accept this because nobody takes this company as a serious contender to WWE.

While most users were unimpressed with the booking, some fans praised the potential idea of seeing Sting and Jeff Jarrett come face-to-face again. Meanwhile, some expressed their displeasure toward the company's recent trajectory.

Chris Lonas @XtremeEffect @borisluchas Would rather see Sting vs. Jarrett again over all these ROH people and nobodies they have on their roster @borisluchas Would rather see Sting vs. Jarrett again over all these ROH people and nobodies they have on their roster

Dai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @dairobs11 @borisluchas I can't get into AEW because of the million different factions, million different titles, terrible booking and dangerous indy workers who injure each other. So strangely, a match between two real workers with over 30 years experience each is a breath of fresh air for this show. @borisluchas I can't get into AEW because of the million different factions, million different titles, terrible booking and dangerous indy workers who injure each other. So strangely, a match between two real workers with over 30 years experience each is a breath of fresh air for this show.

𝑭𝑬𝑬𝑫 𝒀𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑫 🐇⭕ @fxded_punk



Jarrett literally cut a promo on both Sting and Darby, that's gonna set up the match @borisluchas Ppl are saying they didn't promote thatJarrett literally cut a promo on both Sting and Darby, that's gonna set up the match @borisluchas Ppl are saying they didn't promote thatJarrett literally cut a promo on both Sting and Darby, that's gonna set up the match 💀

Double J is clearly in good shape, and with the 63-year-old Sting not missing a step, the two could renew their rivalry soon.

However, Jeff Jarrett has been announced as the new AEW Director of Business Development, meaning he could focus on his backstage responsibilities instead of wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett comments on his blockbuster AEW Dynamite debut

Jarrett has now officially joined his former peers and fellow legends Sting, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko in All Elite Wrestling. While the TNA veteran is not expected to compete regularly, he could help the promotion with his remarkable business acumen and in-ring experience.

In light of his new position in the company, Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter to comment on Tony Khan's announcement. You can view his post below:

It remains to be seen what Double J will bring to the Jacksonville-based company, but the legend seems excited about all the possibilities.

