"The fresh hip replacement company?" - Twitter left in splits over possibility of Tony Khan booking match between former rivals following WWE legend's AEW debut 

AEW is now officially the home of wrestling legends Sting and Jeff Jarrett, and fans are already speculating about a clash between the two. However, not everyone on social media was pleased to see another veteran wrestler join the promotion.
Sting and Double J have a storied history with each other, dating back to their time in WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Following Jarrett's AEW signing, there is a possibility of him locking horns with The Icon for one last match.
Fans were unfortunately not too thrilled by what Jarrett's AEW debut likely meant, as he attacked Sting's protege Darby Allin on Dynamite. Some Twitter users pointed out old statements made by the promotion, questioning Tony Khan's decision to sign another legend.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Jeff Jarrett's debut:
While most users were unimpressed with the booking, some fans praised the potential idea of seeing Sting and Jeff Jarrett come face-to-face again. Meanwhile, some expressed their displeasure toward the company's recent trajectory.
Double J is clearly in good shape, and with the 63-year-old Sting not missing a step, the two could renew their rivalry soon.
However, Jeff Jarrett has been announced as the new AEW Director of Business Development, meaning he could focus on his backstage responsibilities instead of wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett comments on his blockbuster AEW Dynamite debut
Jarrett has now officially joined his former peers and fellow legends Sting, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko in All Elite Wrestling. While the TNA veteran is not expected to compete regularly, he could help the promotion with his remarkable business acumen and in-ring experience.
In light of his new position in the company, Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter to comment on Tony Khan's announcement. You can view his post below:
It remains to be seen what Double J will bring to the Jacksonville-based company, but the legend seems excited about all the possibilities.
Are you happy to see Jarrett in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.
