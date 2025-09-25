  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "THE GOAT IS RETURNING TODAY," "Britt showing up" - Fans are convinced AEW has leaked Britt Baker's grand return

"THE GOAT IS RETURNING TODAY," "Britt showing up" - Fans are convinced AEW has leaked Britt Baker's grand return

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:50 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Fans have just speculated that AEW Dynamite tonight could feature Britt Baker's long-awaited return to the company. This comes after a major revelation regarding tonight's show.

Ad

Baker has not been seen since her match with Penelope Ford back in November. She did not sustain any major injuries, nor has there been a personal reason for her absence. Her contract with the promotion does not end anytime soon, so she is in an interesting predicament.

Tonight, Dynamite is taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To begin tonight's show, the AEW commentary team announced that Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the women's world title will be the main event of the night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Fans have begun speculating about the reason this match was made the main event. This is not the only blockbuster match listed for tonight's show, as 'Hangman' Adam Page and Brodido are also putting their titles on the line.

They believe that Britt Baker, who is a Pittsburgh native, will be getting involved in the main event. She could be making her long-awaited return. One fan brought up the history between her and Kris Statlander. In 2021, the two clashed for the women's world title at All Out. Two years later, both women clashed for the TBS Championship during an episode of Collision in Baker's hometown.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Britt Baker's in-ring condition was revealed in a recent report

Earlier this month, a report shed some light on Britt Baker's condition following her 10-month hiatus from AEW. Fightful mentioned that the former women's world champion has been staying in condition and is ready for a return to the company. Only time will tell when this will be.

There will still be around 3 months before the year comes to an end, and there is no telling what sort of surprises could take place. Several stars have already made long-awaited appearances, so it remains to be seen whether Baker will be a part of this.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications