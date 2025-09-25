"THE GOAT IS RETURNING TODAY," "Britt showing up" - Fans are convinced AEW has leaked Britt Baker's grand return

Fans have just speculated that AEW Dynamite tonight could feature Britt Baker's long-awaited return to the company. This comes after a major revelation regarding tonight's show.Baker has not been seen since her match with Penelope Ford back in November. She did not sustain any major injuries, nor has there been a personal reason for her absence. Her contract with the promotion does not end anytime soon, so she is in an interesting predicament.Tonight, Dynamite is taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To begin tonight's show, the AEW commentary team announced that Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the women's world title will be the main event of the night. Fans have begun speculating about the reason this match was made the main event. This is not the only blockbuster match listed for tonight's show, as 'Hangman' Adam Page and Brodido are also putting their titles on the line.They believe that Britt Baker, who is a Pittsburgh native, will be getting involved in the main event. She could be making her long-awaited return. One fan brought up the history between her and Kris Statlander. In 2021, the two clashed for the women's world title at All Out. Two years later, both women clashed for the TBS Championship during an episode of Collision in Baker's hometown.LoleX divison @1Lolex1LINKTHE GOAT IS RETURNING TODAYNick D'Esposito @nick_despositoLINKBritt showing up after the match lolAmhlilhaus @amhlilhausLINKTease tease tease#1saohater @EggMaster351996LINKYeah Britts coming backKJ 🤠 @HangmanKJLINKDMD huh.Niall is in France 🇵🇸 @NiallshibataLINKStat's last world title match before all out was against Britt...Britt Baker's in-ring condition was revealed in a recent reportEarlier this month, a report shed some light on Britt Baker's condition following her 10-month hiatus from AEW. Fightful mentioned that the former women's world champion has been staying in condition and is ready for a return to the company. Only time will tell when this will be. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKTony Khan tells @RickUcchino he's never had a conversation regarding Dr. Britt Baker DMD leaving AEW, confirming our @FightfulSelect report. He spoke about the challenges of getting everyone on their show, and admitted there are a lot of talented people on their bench right nowThere will still be around 3 months before the year comes to an end, and there is no telling what sort of surprises could take place. Several stars have already made long-awaited appearances, so it remains to be seen whether Baker will be a part of this.