  • AEW
  Tony Khan officially announces first challenger for Kris Statlander's AEW Women's Title

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 00:30 GMT
Kris Statlander won the AEW Women
Kris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

After winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out, Kris Statlander will immediately look to prove that she is worthy of holding the title. Tony Khan has just announced who her first challenger will be.

During the pay-per-view, Stat was part of a four-way match for the title. She ended up scoring the win after rolling up Toni Storm for a three-count. Storm looked both shocked and proud that she was the one to dethrone her that night. The 30-year-old became the first woman to have held the women's world title and TBS Championship in company history.

Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that Kris Statlander's first challenger will be none other than Mina Shirakawa. The Japanese star was looking to avenge her best friend, and it just so happens that Star wants to become a fighting champion.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TOMORROW AEW Women's World Title @CallMeKrisStat vs @MinaShirakawa After her All Out World Title win, Statlander said she wants be a fighting champ! On a winning streak + aiming to avenge Toni, Mina’s stepped up! Stat vs Mina TOMORROW!" TK wrote.

Another AEW star wants a shot at Kris Statlander's title

Another major star who has been hinting at going after championship gold is Mercedes Moné, as she wishes to add to her belt collection.

It seems that Kris Statlander is not safe from this, as the CEO has already made it known that she is interested in the world title after it has changed hands. She missed out on taking it from Toni Storm, but things may be different this time around. It doesn't help that she has beaten Stat twice in singles competition.

Mercedes Moné replied to a post about the Galaxy's Greatest Alien becoming the new champion with an emoji of two eyes wide open, a sign she was interested in the belt. Stat replied and was having none of it.

"Unbelievable." she wrote.

It is unclear whether these two will clash soon, as Mercedes may also have to worry about the women who will pursue her TBS Championship.

