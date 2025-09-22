AEW champion reacts to Mercedes Mone's cryptic post after All Out with a one-word message

A current champion in AEW gave a one-word reaction to the cryptic tease made by the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO dropped the tease during the All Out 2025 pay-per-view.

The AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander sent a message after Mercedes Mone's interesting post. At All Out 2025, Mercedes successfully retained her TBS Championship against Riho. On the other hand, Statlander surprisingly captured the Women's World title from Toni Storm in a four-way encounter.

After Statlander became the new champion, Mercedes reacted on the X social media platform with a cryptic eyes emoji, as she is seemingly eyeing the Women's World title. Statlander took notice of the cryptic tease by Mercedes and reacted to it with the following one-word message:

"Unbelievable"

Kris Statlander @callmekrisstat @MercedesVarnado Unbelievable

The CEO had a memorable feud with Kris Statlander last year, as they wrestled an epic match at Full Gear 2024, where Mone retained her TBS title. The two collided yet again at Worlds End 2024, where they made history with the longest women's match in All Elite Wrestling history. However, Kris failed to capture the title yet again.

AEW star on her massive title win at All Out

The AEW star, Kris Statlander won the Women's World Championship at All Out for the first time ever in her All Elite run since 2019. Speaking on the post-show media scrum, Statlander reflected on her title win on the show:

“It’s very surreal because like you said, I’m homegrown, I’ve been here since 2019. I’ve lost opportunities at this title a good amount of times that I was like, okay, maybe I slow my roll a little bit. And now five or six years later to be finally sitting here with this (title) is like one of the most insane things ever and I don’t really have a lot of words to describe it," Kris said.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Statlander for her Women's World title reign.

