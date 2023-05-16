“The guy’s flat laid out” - Vince Russo recalls firsthand experience of WWE veteran‘s addiction (Exclusive)

Vince Russo's work with WWE is highly praised by some veterans of the industry, and as head writer in the 90s, he had to work with some of the best. Unfortunately, despite his respect for Jake Roberts, Russo claims he once witnessed him at his worst.

Despite being considered a legend of the industry, Roberts' public struggle with substance abuse and addiction marred his legacy for years. While many praised the WWE veteran's work in-ring, his personal demons often spilled out into his professional career.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled seeing the WWE legend high and passed out in a hotel lobby.

"Then I remember bro, like going to one of the TV tapings and going to the hotel. Bro, the guy’s flat laid out. Literally on the couch in the lobby of the hotel. And I remember that’s when Vince had the conversation with him and he was gone." [02:05 onward]

Russo continued, recalling how WWE allowed Jake Roberts to return during Royal Rumble '97 and put Steve Austin over, despite still struggling with his addiction at the time.

"I don’t know what he was on, but I do know he was out of it. I witnessed it, I saw it with my own eyes. Vince sent him home, but then with the Royal Rumble angle years later, they always bring everybody back, and when they bring guys back like that they’re always going to test them. But I don’t know what happened at the management level, because right after The Royal Rumble when [Steve] Austin went over him he was kind of gone again?" [02:31 onward]

Vince Russo pointed out that the WWE legend is upfront about his struggles

Jake Roberts made a name for himself in the pro wrestling industry at the time when Hulk Hogan dominated WWE. Despite all the praise he receives today, Roberts never main-evented WrestleMania but according to the veteran himself, he believes he should have received the opportunity.

Later in the episode, Russo clarified that while it was terrible to see Roberts struggling with his demons, the WWE veteran isn't shy about his lifelong struggle.

"So, I don’t know, bro. I honestly don’t know. But hey man, listen, he will be the first to tell you that he had his demons. He was always fighting them throughout his entire life. Hopefully, he’s good now." [03:12 onward]

Jake The Snake also recently gave his take on which veterans should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next, and shockingly suggested that the promotion considers Jim Cornette due to his many contributions to the industry.

