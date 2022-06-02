The Hardys detail what Darby Allin said during and after chaotic AEW match

AEW stars The Hardys have been involved in some of the most intense and memorable matches in wrestling history. Jeff's recent match against Darby Allin was the latest to add to the collection.

The bout was a quarter-final in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, where the winner would go on to face Adam Cole in the semi-finals. However, this turned out to be no ordinary match.

Under the stipulation of "Anything Goes," Hardy and Allin put on a stuntshow for the ages. Matt Hardy stood at ringside and watched his younger brother roll back the years with a man who is arguably this generation's version of the former WWE Champion.

Peeling back the curtain on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, The Hardys told Chris Jericho that Allin had a great time during the match. Matt even stated that he was unable to contain his laughter after what the young star said after one particular dive.

“After Darby [Allin] did that big-that dive on [Jeff] from the ladder and they landed on the chairs and whatever like, what a maniac move. They hit that, they’re laying down and Darby’s like ‘IT WAS A FUN RIDE!’ [38:07-38:20]

Jeff would then elaborate on how Darby checked in to see how he was the next day.

“It was just the perfect chemistry man and that match was so fun that’s my comfort zone that style of match, other than the regular pro wrestling match. So I was just so excited, and then after it was over the adrenaline wore off, I was sore, and the next day he text me says ‘hey man how you doing are you good?’ and I said ‘I’m a little sore it’s not too bad but I was hurting pretty bad.’ So I said ‘how about you?’ and he said ‘surprisingly I don’t feel anything.’ So I’m like ‘oh so you’re an alien.’ [37:40-38:05]

The Hardys have called upon Darby Allin for a favor this week on AEW Dynamite

A match like the one between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin will take its toll on even the toughest of individuals. It seems like the injury bug has caught up to Jeff, who was pulled from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Hardys were meant to team up with Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express to take on the Undisputed Elite. However (at Jeff's request), Allin will step in for the injured Jeff.

The Hardys aren't the only team with injury problems, as Adam Cole of the Undisputed Elite has also had to call on a replacement due to not being medically cleared to compete. His substitute will be NJPW star and Bullet Club member Hikuleo.

Both teams are hurting, both teams are sore, but only one group will come out on top. Who will win? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out!

