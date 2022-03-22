"You’re on borrowed time here" - The Hardys AEW reunion unfavorably compared to WWE Hall of Famer's legendary reunion 30 years ago

The Hardys are now both signed to All Elite Wrestling. The brothers have enjoyed a long odyssey across the world of pro wrestling since their late teens, splitting up and reuniting many times throughout the years. Most recently, Jeff stayed behind in WWE when Matt jumped to AEW in 2020.

Now that the brothers are together again, they will likely have a monster run in the tag division as they wind down their careers. With over 20 years in professional wrestling, Jeff and Matt have each earned a place in pro wrestling history.

During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette compared The Hardys' reunion to that of WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'N Roll Express in the 90s. The former manager expressed that his own booking of Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton was much better when they returned to Smoky Mountain Wrestling:

"I booked them against Robert Fuller and Jimmy Golden, The Stud Stable – who were the number two heel team in the company – so that they could win over them while The Heavenly Bodies were defeating Bobby and Jackie Fulton, The Fantastics, so the two unbeaten teams would then go for the tag team title. And honestly, Ricky and Robert had a lot more time left to go then when I reunited them than the Hardy Boyz do now." - Cornette said. (11:26)

Cornette further compared Matt and Jeff Hardy's ages with the legendary tag team:

"A lot of people may forget because Ricky and Robert were on top for so long, but they were still in their mid-30s when I reunited them. [The Hardys’] are 10 years older than the Rock ‘n Roll Express were when they reunited. You’re on borrowed time here, nostalgia and the name value and the good will that the Hardys have built up? Don’t waste it. Don’t show people that they can’t do what they could do physically 20 years ago." (12:05)

The Acclaimed have put The Hardys on notice

During an appearance on "Rasslin" with Barstool Sports, AEW tag team The Acclaimed stated that facing The Hardys is a dream for them.

"For me, The Hardy Boyz would be a dream match as a kid. Never would I think when I was 10 years old I’d grow up and have the opportunity to beat the crap out of Matt and Jeff Hardy," said Anthony Bowens. (H/T: Sam Palmer of Sportskeeda)

Matt and Jeff have only just begun their AEW run, and over time they will most likely face teams like The Acclaimed. Hopefully by the end of their run, they'll have had a career that rivals that of The Rock 'N Roll Express.

